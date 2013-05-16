This Week on The Disclaimer: The State of Milwaukee Jazz

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome guests Kevin Hayden and Neil Davis for a lively debate about the city's jazz scene. Hayden, drummer for the Kevin Hayden Trio, and Davis,a prolific guitarist and board member of Milwaukee Jazz Vision, are two of the scene's more visible players, and also pals and occasional collaborators, but they have some very different takes on the state of Milwaukee jazz and jazz in general, with Hayden bluntly describing it as a walled-off genre that most listeners simply don't like. We explore why that is and what can be done to change that in an occasionally charged conversation that spilled beyond our airtime.

You can steam the the episode, and a bonus half-hour continuation of the debate, below.

×