This Week on The Disclaimer: A Streetcar Named Milwaukee, Newspaper Endorsements

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly chit-chat between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, Matt gives us the latest on New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's "Mayor's Challenge" competition, and explains why Milwaukee might actually win the thing, then updates us on the Milwaukee streetcar project that seems to be becoming less controversial by the month. We spend the second half of the show discussing the Journal Sentinel 's new no-endorsement policy and what it means for the paper.

You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE.