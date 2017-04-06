This Week on The Disclaimer: Summer Soulstice and the Art of a Milwaukee Summer Festival

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, were joined by Made In Milwaukee’s Chuck Watson, who unveils the 2017 Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup. He booked that festival, and also plays a role in the annual Arte Para Todos festival. He shares some of his experiences booking events, and gives some advice to the many bands who are wondering how come they never get booked at these kinds of summer festivals.

You can stream the episode below, and catch up on past episodes of The Disclaimer on iTunes.