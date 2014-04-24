This Week on The Disclaimer: All Things Record Store Day, Some Things Bucks

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we reflect on last weekend's Record Store Day and the annual debates that always seem to circle the promotion. Over at Pitchfork, author David Turner made the argument that music fans who aren't into rock—and particularly indie rock—have been largely shut out from the event, and record stores in general. The British press, meanwhile, contended that major labels are ruining Record Store Day, an argument we didn't have much sympathy for. Then we turned the conversation to the news that Herb Kohl has sold the Milwaukee Bucks, which spurred a whole lot of celebration in the media last week even though the city isn't really all that much closer to figuring out its arena situation than it was before the announcement. We preview the bruising debates to come.

