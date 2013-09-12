This Week on The Disclaimer: An Underused Amphitheater, An Underage Club and a Morning News Lowlight

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we tackle a trio of local topics. We open discussing the state of the BMO Harris Pavilion, which opted against hosting stand-alone concerts this fall, and look at some of the challenges Summerfest faces booking that stage going forward. Then Matt talks about plans for a possible underage club on North Avenue, and we all agree that's a fantastic idea so make that happen. And finally, we end the show shaking our heads over a completely ridiculous TMJ4 morning news segment predicated on the assumption that women don't understand football. Yikes.

