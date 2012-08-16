This Week on The Disclaimer: Urban Agriculture and the BMO Harris Pavilion

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we speculate about the <a href=\"/blog-8527-attendance-hasnt-been-great-at-the-bmo-harris-pavi.html\">disappointing attendance</a> at the BMO Harris Pavilion, wonder what\'s up with the Counting Crows, relish Matt\'s change of heart on <a href=\"http://www.avclub.com/milwaukee/articles/milwaukee-was-offered-5-million-to-solve-the-count,83192/\">urban agriculture</a>, and volunteer to fix the country\'s foreclosure crisis. <p> You can stream the episode below. The Disclaimer airs most Wednesdays at noon on 91.7 WMSE. </p> <p> <iframe scrolling=\"no\" height=\"166\" frameborder=\"no\" width=\"100%\" src=\"http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F56533851&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=ff7700\"></iframe> </p>