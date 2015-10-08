This Week on The Disclaimer: The Verdict on Apple Music, and Milwaukee's Adult Entertainment District

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we follow up on a topic we first explored three months ago: Apple Music. The free trial period for the service is coming to an end for early adopters, so we use the occasion to share our takes on it. And by and large, despite some small nitpicks, we're satisfied with it. So why are we so out of touch with tech bloggers whose opinions have been decidedly harsher? Then we turn our attention to the oddest proposal of the month: Ald. Tony Zielinski's suggestion that Milwaukee explore an "adult entertainment district." All sorts of pictures of a seedy, anything-goes red light district near unlit warehouses pop into our heads.

