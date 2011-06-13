The White Russian Drops a Free Battle Beats Mixtape

×

Thomas Michalski has a recap of Saturday night's Miltown Beat Down finals online today; the trophy went to producer and Beat Down veteran Reason. For a sense of what Reason was competing against, though, fellow finalist The White Russian has released Battle Mood 2011, a free mixtape of beats he created for this year's Beat Down competition, and posted it to his Bandcamp page

The 25-track compilation runs the gamut from hard funk, electronica, dub and exotica, and serves as a nice souvenir from this year's battles.