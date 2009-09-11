Widespread Panic @ The Riverside Theater, Nov. 20-22

Widespread Panic has been playing its swampy jam-rock since the mid-’80s, when there was no organized jam scene for them to lean on, but the emergence of jam in the late-’90s as its own genre—with its own business model—turned the once-obscure band into a lucrative touring machine. In recent years the band has even had to alter its tours to account for its many sold-out shows. After regularly selling out two-night stays at the Riverside Theater, for instance, the band upped the ante last year, returning for three consecutive nights of concerts, all of which they sold out. They'll hope to keep the hot streak going when they return for another impressive three nights at the Riverside Theater, from Nov. 20-22.

Tickets are $35.50 per night, or $106.50 for all three nights.