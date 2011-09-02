Wilco to Play the Riverside in December

Alt-country pioneers and local favorites will return to Milwaukee this winter for a December 9 performance at the Riverside Theater, according to the band's website. The group will be touring behind their upcoming eighth album, The Whole Love, which is slated for a Sept. 27 release and will be their first for their label dBPM.

We'll update this page with ticket information when we get it. In the meantime, you can stream a song from the upcoming album, the taut rock 'n' roller "I Might," below. Sounds a whole lot better than anything on 2009's forgettable Wilco (The Album), doesn't it?