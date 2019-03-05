Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Returns to Summerfest With an Outstanding Lineup

Summerfest's latest announced American Family Insurance headliner is a day-long affair: Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return to the festival on Thursday, June 27, with a loaded lineup including Willie Nelson & Family, Phil Lesh & Friends, The Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Dawes and Trapper Schoepp. It promises ten hours of music starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

“We had so much fun on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour last year that we couldn’t wait to get back out on the road with everyone,” Nelson said in a statement. The festival began in 2016 with a lineup that included Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack and others, and has hosted acts including Bob Dylan and Van Morrisson in recent years.