Wisconsin State Fair Announces Three More Headliners

The Wisconsin State Fair has announced three more main stage shows, including The Isley Brothers, who will be joined by The Commodores at the fair on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Still led by singer Ronald Isley, now 77, the group has been performing together for more than 60 years. Reserved seat tickets are $49, $39 and $29.

Among the other two acts announced is the festival's opening night headliner: REO Speedwagon, the classic rock band behind hits like “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling." They'll be joined by openers Night Ranger for their Thursday, Aug. 1, concert. Reserved-seat tickets are $39 and $29.

And finally ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham will bring his puppets to the main stage on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seat tickets for that show are $49 and $39.

This year's State Fair runs Aug. 1-11. You can find the complete list of announced main stage headliners here.