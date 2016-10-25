WMSE Hosts a Live Club Garibaldi "Local/Live" Broadcast with B~Free

× Expand Photo credit: Jovan Landry

This fall Milwaukee singer B~Free dropped one of the best Milwaukee R&B albums in recent memory, Ode 2 A Luv Affair , a highly personable set of neo-soul pitched somewhere between Jill Scott and J Dilla. For those who missed her release show at Company Brewing earlier this month, WMSE is offering an opportunity to catch her again when she plays the latest open-invite installment of WMSE's "Local/Live" at Club Garibaldi on Tuesday, Nov. 1, backed by the band she does double duty with, Foreign Goods.

The performance is free to anybody 21 and over and runs from 6 to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to submit their questions for B~Free to hosts Erin Wolf and Cal Roach, who will ask them live on the air.

You can stream B~Free's album below.