WMSE is Releasing a Live Sylvan Esso 7-inch For Record Store Day

Here's a tradition we can get behind: For the second year in a row, WMSE will release its own limited-edition Record Store Day release. Following a live Field Report 7-inch released last year, the local independent station will again partner with Partisan Records for a release from one of its bands with Milwaukee ties: Sylvan Esso. The band's Live from WMSE Studios 7-inch will include two songs, "Dreamy Bruises" and "Dress," recorded at WMSE and mixed by station engineer Billy Cicerelli. "As a long time Milwaukee resident, WMSE has always had a special place in my heart and it's an honor that they asked us to be a part of this," the band's Nick Sanborn is quoted in a press release.

Record Store Day falls on Saturday, April 16 this year.