The Wooldridge Brothers are Kickstarting Two Projects at Once

It's been a while since we've heard anything new from the Midwest Americana act The Wooldridge Brothers, but fresh material is on the way—two albums' worth of it, to be exact. Brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge are finishing up their seventh album together, a full-band affair produced with John Munson of Semisonic and Trip Shakespeare, while Scott Wooldridge is looking to put the final touches on his first solo album, a mostly acoustic effort featuring a good dose of violin and mandolin. To pay for what they call the three M's—mastering, manufacturing and marketing—the brothers have turned to Kickstarter, asking fans to help them raise the funds to bring these albums to the market.

They're hoping to raise $6,000 for both projects, and as of today, they're more than halfway toward that goal. They have until July 5 to raise the rest.

You can visit their Kickstarter page to learn more about the incentives they're offering—which includes copies of the albums and, for big spenders, private house concerts—and hear some samples of their new music in their campaign video. It all sounds lovely.