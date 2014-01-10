The Zac Brown Band Will Return to the Marcus Amphitheater

× Expand Photo credit: Cole Cassell

Last month Summerfest broke from its unofficial tradition of announcing country acts as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner each year when it announced Lady Gage will headline the stage, but fear not, country fans: There's certain to be plenty of the stuff at Summerfest this year. And now the festival has revealed its first major country headliner: the Zac Brown Band, who will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, July 3. The amiable country group may have some new music to play behind: They recently recorded an EP produced by Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl, and are planning a new album for later this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at noon. Ticket price information has not yet been announced.