Zed Kenzo Does One For The Mosh Pits on "Type"

Since springing out of Milwaukee's Backline program last year, Zed Kenzo has been reintroducing herself. After dropping a heavenly earworm of a pop single, "Go Psycho," and the hard-spitting follow-up "Astral Girl," she doubles down on the volume on her wild latest single "Type," talking her distinctive brand of shit over a gnarly, coast-quaking industrial beat. It's as catchy as it is furious.

Come for the banger, stay for the colorfully trippy Wes Tank-directed visual, where Zed Kenzo becomes the first rapper ever to don Jackie-O pink and a Donnie Darko skeleton costume in the same video.