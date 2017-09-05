Zero Tep and Luxi Join Dashcam's Dreamy Synth Jam “When I’m With You"

×

Cream City producer Dashcam specializes in extroverted, beach-party-ready jams that oweas much to Miami as Milwaukee. He’s also a bit of a community builder. Lastyear he co-founded the label NiceFM, a collective of mostly Midwestern artistswho lean toward the more accessible side of the electronic music spectrum.

Thatcollaborative spirit pays off on the local synth master's latest single “When I’m With You I Feel,” where he's joined on vocals by one of his NiceFM peers, the rising electro-pop singerLuxi, as well as Noh Life artist Zero Tep. The result is a neon-saturated Friday night jam thatplays like an imagined meetup between Daft Punk and The Human League. It's thekind of track that feels like it could single-handedly extend summer by a couple extra weekends.

The Shepherd Express is excited to premiere the track, which you can stream below.