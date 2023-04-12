Shepherd Setlist: April 12, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Alley Eyes – “Above The Neck”

Alternative rock outfit Alley Eyes have just released their latest single “Above The Neck” and it’s a thunderous introduction to their upcoming album Things That Go Bump In The Night. The band build off of the momentum of their last record, and do not disappoint on this track as they bring a heavy dose of big guitars and a driving rhythm. The single serves as an excellent opener for the album, setting the tone for what’s to come. The band’s raw and visceral sound combined with the more intricate, orchestral tones that break midway through the song make for a truly electrifying experience. “Above The Neck” is a strong opening statement from Alley Eyes, and it’s safe to say that their upcoming album going to be strong. (Allen Halas)

Peppers And Pineapples Featuring Tigera – “Drive Off A Cliff”

Peppers and Pineapples are a new act to look out for; they’ve got their debut single out and they enlist indie pop rockers Tigera for the energy. Incorporating elements of ska and pop punk, the song is about being constantly distracted and having a bad memory, which makes it hard to connect to others around you. With piano and guitar solos that howl and soar, Peppers and Pineapples channel angst of a wandering mind with “Drive Off A Cliff” – we look forward to seeing what they’ll do next. (Ben Slowey)

Man Random – I Firmly Believe The Hodag Exists And Will Not Be Convinced Otherwise

Power pop rockers Man Random released a new EP, and as the title suggests, it’s themed around the famed Wisconsin cryptid. Ripping through three tracks, the EP entails the band entering the woods, gradually building up a bad feeling, only to be accosted by the Hodag and all hell breaks loose. It’s an explosive endeavor riddled with anxiety and a yearning for clarity – face the beast with Man Random’s I Firmly Believe The Hodag Exists And Will Not Be Convinced Otherwise. (Ben Slowey)

<a href="https://manrandommke.bandcamp.com/album/i-firmly-believe-the-hodag-exists-and-will-not-be-convinced-otherwise">I Firmly Believe The Hodag Exists And Will Not Be Convinced Otherwise by Man Random</a>

Rum Revere – Honor The Grouch

Rum Revere’s latest EP, Honor The Grouch, is a masterclass in genre-bending electronic production. Over the course of five tracks, the producer seamlessly blends elements of electronica, trip hop, and psychedelia to create a sound that is uniquely funky. The EP is anchored by its infectious grooves, which are propelled forward by breakbeats and vocal samples. Despite its brevity, Honor The Grouch manages to explore a wide range of sonic territory, mixing old and new elements together for a standout project to cruise through. Rum Revere’s production remains tight and focused, creating a listening experience that is as captivating as it is danceable. (Allen Halas)

<a href="https://rumrevere.bandcamp.com/album/honor-the-grouch">Honor the Grouch by Rum Revere</a>

Eli Cash Featuring Yo Dot – “I Need Space”

Hip hop artist Eli Cash dropped a new single where he enlists fellow rapper Yo Dot on a featured verse. The tune is about exactly what the title suggests – Cash needs everyone to get out of his way. He’s always been one to be in his own lane and that’s worked out for him in life; Cash assesses where he’s been accepted and where he hasn’t, wary of those who just want to take for their own gain and being tired of caring what others think. Yo Dot, on a similar wavelength, raps about breaking out of the everyday propaganda and winning in his own way. Favoring jazzy Golden Age-type production, Eli Cash and Yo Dot embrace being outsiders with “I Need Space.” (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

April 14 – Spider Creek, Social Caterpillar, DarylAnne, Pulpa De Guayaba, Secret Opener at Cactus Club

April 14 – Tigera, Twan Mack, RealityTV, BJ Seidel, DJ Dripsweat at The Cooperage

April 23 – Decent Criminal, Iron Pizza, Habitat for Insanity at Cactus Club

April 28 – Wave Chapelle at Cactus Club

May 6 – Lost Orange Cat, Panalure at Shank Hall

May 8 – The Nile Club, Monsoon, Chapped Lips at Cactus Club

May 9 – Apes of the State, Pigeon Pit, Rat Bath at X-Ray Arcade

May 9 – Tejon Street Corner Thieves at Shank Hall

May 13 – Radkey, North Warren at Cactus Club

May 13 – Rat Bath, The Nile Club, Bug Moment at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 14 – Sunrot at X-Ray Arcade

May 16 – Larry McCray at Shank Hall

June 2 – Bad Cop / Bad Cop, The Last Gang, Avenues at X-Ray Arcade

June 4 – Oceano, VCTMS, HIVE, Still Stayer at X-Ray Arcade

June 10 – T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Tobi Lou at The Rave

June 11 – James McMurtry at Shank Hall

June 13 – Powerwagon, Darsombra, Spidora at Cactus Club

June 17 – Circle Jerks, Descendents, Adolescents at The Rave

June 17 – Thick at Cactus Club

July 5 – Pardoner at X-Ray Arcade

July 8 – Ne-Yo at BMO Pavillion (Summerfest)

July 14 – Sacha Robotti, Dillon Nathaniel at Miramar Theatre

July 19 – John Lodge at Pabst Theater

July 23 – Julia Jacklin, Macie Stewart at Turner Hall Ballroom

July 24 – Gogol Bordello at The Rave

August 5 – Iona Fyfe at Shank Hall

August 18 – Lil Baby, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, Hunxho at Fiserv Forum

August 27 – tu:NER at Shank Hall

August 28 – The Baseball Project at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 24 – Dethklok, BabyMetal, Jason Richardson at The Rave

October 14 – Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Jack Moves at Riverside Theater

October 22 – Soft Machine at Shank Hall

October 25 – Gilla Band at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 30 – Angel Olsen, The Big Time Band at Turner Hall Ballroom