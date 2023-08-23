Shepherd Setlist: August 23, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Grace Weber – “Do4Me”

Grace Weber is holding onto the last drops of summer, and she gives us a breezy new single with “Do4Me.” With a funky bass line that feels like an earlier era of R&B, she croons about what she needs from a relationship. The production on this song, combined with Weber’s always-impressive vocals, give the track a very light, airy sound that reminds you of a sunny day with not a care in the world. Weber has an album on the way, and she’ll also return to Milwaukee this November, when she plays Turner Hall Ballroom as part of her fall tour. (Allen Halas)

×

Gold Steps – “Undercover”

Gold Steps are back with a new single, and they get sexy with “Undercover.” The song is about catching someone’s eye in a crowded room and fantasizing about that person, hoping to see them later that night. The song leans more pop than punk this time around, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t guitars pushing things forward and a lively energy about the track. Gold Steps have been on a tear, and that included a recent gig at The Back Room at Colectivo this past weekend as well. (Allen Halas)

×

Jinksie – Jinksie

Indie punks Jinksie’s self-titled debut was released on Friday, and it does not disappoint. Born from the ashes of Fun Bois, the band trudge through eight steady rocking tracks with a punk tinge on this release. Combining elements of surf rock and coastal-sounding pop, the band bring a lot of different sounds to this album, all while maintaining an overarching DIY sonic ethos. If you dig garage rock and the foundations of punk, even up to the first couple Ramones records, you’ll love Jinksie. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://jinksie.bandcamp.com/album/jinksie">Jinksie by Jinksie</a>

Tai Mistyque Featuring Troy Tyler – “Go Crazy”

Tai Mistyque and Troy Tyler – two of Milwaukee’s top tier R&B artists – collaborated on a new single and video. Shot by Dylan Fout, the scene finds Mistyque and Tyler lovingly singing to one another in a downtown restaurant before having a romantic walk along the Milwaukee River by the Swing Park. The song is about not wanting your time together to end and being head-over-heels for one another, produced by Johnny Innuendo. Tai Mistyque and Troy Tyler bring forth immaculate chemistry as soulfully amorous crooners with “Go Crazy.” (Ben Slowey)

×

Man Random – Rational Fears

Man Random are back with their sophomore album, and they’re firing on all cylinders with Rational Fears. Across 13 songs, the band mix emo, pop punk, shoegaze and more into a whirlwind of sound. Lyrically, everything from actual rational fears in life and love to video games get mentioned, with the band keeping things lighter at times to balance out the record. Each of these tracks pack a punch, however, finding a moment of impact at just the right time with guitars that ambush you into each chorus. Rational Fears is a strong follow-up to 2021’s Present Tense, with an emphasis on songwriting and evolving the band’s sound shining through. You can celebrate the release of the album next month, with a September 29th show featuring the band alongside Buena Cara, Courtesy, and Chicago’s Rotundos at Linneman’s. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://manrandommke.bandcamp.com/album/rational-fears">Rational Fears by Man Random</a>

Concert Announcements

September 9 – Austen Von, Delilac, Greyhound, Dr!psweat at Cactus Club

September 13 – Todd Day Wait, Johanna Rose at Cactus Club

September 16 – Champagne Drip at Miramar Theatre

September 18 – Violent J, Esham, Ouija Macc at The Rave

September 22 – Orbit Culture, Repentance at The Rave

October 10 – Priest, Aeon Rings, Goth Barge at X-Ray Arcade

October 11 & 12 – Bob Dylan at Riverside Theater

October 11 – We Came As Romans, Emmure, Bodysnatcher, Archetypes Collide at The Rave

October 18 – Harm’s Way, Fleshwater, Ingrown, Jivebomb at X-Ray Arcade

October 21 – Empathy Test, Nite at X-Ray Arcade

October 31 – Nessa Barrett, May-A at The Rave

November 7 – Royal & The Serpent at The Rave

November 8 – Meltt at Cactus Club

November 8 – Ryan Montbleau Band at Shank Hall

December 8 – Beats Soundsystem, Equanimous at Miramar Theatre

January 5 – Pete Correale at Shank Hall

March 22 – Gilberto Santa Rosa at Pabst Theater

May 11 – Jeffrey Martin at Shank Hall