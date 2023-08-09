Shepherd Setlist: August 9, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Shonn Hinton – “You Make My Heart Sing”

Shonn Hinton’s latest single, “You Make My Heart Sing,” is a love song that captures the essence of infatuation. The track is a slight departure from his usual guitar-accented sound, embracing experimentation with heavy effects on his vocals. The quality of his performance remains exceptional, and “You Make My Heart Sing” holds you with heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies. Hinton continues to solidify himself as a versatile artist, and this track is another example of that. (Allen Halas)

Grace Weber – “Intimate”

“Intimate” is the new single from R&B singer Grace Weber that is sure draw you in with its allure. The song features a low-key beat that sets the perfect mood for Weber’s soulful harmonies, drawing listeners a story of of love and desire. As her vocals glide over the subtle rhythms, the song takes on a sensuous quality that fits what she’s talking about lyrically. Layered strings work their way into the second verse of the song, giving you a continual build. Previous singles “Lonely” and “Insincere,” are included in the release, giving you a glimpse of what Weber’s been up to, and where she’s headed. She also just announced a tour that swings through Pabst Theater on November 9. (Allen Halas)

Graham Hunt – “Emergency Contact”

Singer-songwriter Graham Hunt’s got a new single and video out ahead of his forthcoming album Try Not to Laugh. Directed by Nate Kahn, the scene finds Hunt at the waterfront among the birds, then he’s at the skatepark, and after that he’s playing basketball with his friends. The song finds him grappling with the world collapsing in, but he’s got someone to rely on who make things just a bit better. Graham Hunt escapes the existential dread with a day of recreation – stay tuned for his new album out soon. (Ben Slowey)

Colorblind Chameleon – Colorblind Chameleon

Colorblind Chameleon have released their debut proper studio album out into the world. The soulful psych-pop rockers fully bring to life nine songs that they’ve been playing out for years now, displaying their knack for delectable stylistic fusion. Christian Porter’s voice commands attention with endearment, complemented by the smooth, organically jammed instrumentation from the likes of John Lenz, Tlalok Rodriguez, Ryder Haferman and Peter Gauthier. Whether Colorblind Chameleon are playing a backyard, a beer garden or a sold-out show, the boys bring mesmerizing sonic colors, flavorful grooves, cheerful solos and subtle intricacies that lovingly light up the room. It’s a premier Milwaukee summer record for sure. (Ben Slowey)

Gucco – “4Real”

“4Real,” the latest single from rapper and producer Gucco, is a testament to his pursuit of success and the determination that fuels his journey. The track features an undeniable swagger, a reflection of Gucco’s confidence and self-assuredness. The Big Beat MKE champion’s confidence is building, and he talks about getting to it without any extra help. The song is a celebration of self-reliance and hard work. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

September 1 – Rex Tanky, Kill.Dawn, Lil Jul, Gucco at Cactus Club

September 3 – Soul Glo at X-Ray Arcade

September 4 – Saving Abel at Shank Hall

September 5 – Claud at X-Ray Arcade

September 13 – Thee Quasi, Ava Mendoza at X-Ray Arcade

September 18 – Califone, The Setting at Shank Hall

September 25 – Alice Longyu Gao at Cactus Club

September 25 – Granular Breath, Dead Hawk, Nicholas Elert at X-Ray Arcade

October 4 – Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Wine Lips, Fellow Kinsman at Cactus Club

October 6 – The Lemon Twigs, Joanna Sternberg at Cactus Club

October 10 – Juliana Hatfield at Shank Hall

October 11 – Teddy Bear Orchestra, Delicious Monsters at Cactus Club

October 15 – Sheer Mag, Hotline TNT at X-Ray Arcade

October 20 – Godcaster at Cactus Club

October 30 – Dianna Jones at Shank Hall

November 5 – Al Di Meola at Pabst Theater

November 6 – Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Rodeo Boys at Cactus Club

November 9 – Grace Weber at Pabst Theater

November 14 – Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 16 – Jared James Nichols, Cage Willis at Shank Hall

November 18 – DMVU, Toadface at Miramar Theatre

November 25 – Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts at Shank Hall

November 29 – The Maine at The Rave

December 8 – Joe Richter at Shank Hall