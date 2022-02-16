Shepherd Setlist: Feb. 16, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Garden Home – “Ghost”

Post-hardcore band Garden Home recently put out with their debut music video, which accompanies “Ghost” from their recent Postmortem EP. Shot by Samer Ghani, the scene here finds the band playing in the dark as a lone light flickers about, bringing the substantially emotional themes of the song in full force. Note that it’s in black-and-white while already being shot in a dark setting, truly captivating a morbid fear of loneliness. Garden Home come out with punching with “Ghost.” (Ben Slowey)

×

El Sebas – “Patron”

With a slick beat and a masterful flow, El Sebas of Browns Crew is back with a new single, “Patron.” Sebas mixes bars in Spanish and English seamlessly, and he has an unrelenting confidence throughout the track. He noted that the track was largely written in one sitting upon hearing the beat from AGW Beats, and the organic feeling of those lyrics coming to life can be heard in the final product. El Sebas and Browns Crew are certainly up to something big, and you can hear that on this track. (Allen Halas)

×

Rahn Harper – “Gimmicks”

Rahn Harper has a new track out, and he’s looking for authenticity on “Gimmicks.” The track is about where Rahn is at in life right now, taking chances and believing in perfecting his career. He sings about being surrounded by people that felt fake, and that he had to push past all of that in order to feel good about making music and living how he wants. Harper certainly has major-label quality, and while he sings about getting out of a deal that wasn’t right for him, it may not belong before we see him on another label. (Allen Halas)

×

LUXI – “Call Me”

LUXI is showing a brighter side of her electro-pop DIY wisdom these days, as evidenced by a fun new video for “Call Me.” The single has a simple premise; LUXI wants you to call her, and call her yours. The video features the songstress and producer in a glitched-out version of her trademark tones, singing about wanting your time and attention over the upbeat track. If this is an indicator of things to come, we’re in for some fun music from LUXI while the weather warms up. (Allen Halas)

×

Mini Meltdowns – “Super Blue”

Power pop band Mini Meltdowns have their first single out in three years. It’s a fuzzy love tune that Jon Phillip wrote for his fiance about their first Valentine’s Day together in Memphis. He struggles to imagine what his life was life before he met her; nothing comes to how she makes him feel. “Super Blue” refers to the pool in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel, where he wishes to swim with her like ducks. It’s a sunshine-filled ditty from Mini Meltdowns that we hope is the precursor to something bigger in the works. (Ben Slowey)

×

Concert Announcements

February 25 – Bitter Thoughts, Illusion of Choice, Big Laugh, Die at Cactus Club

March 3 – Genesis Renji, Nile at Best Place at the Pabst Brewery

March 18 – Pharoah’s Chamber, Masteria, Thomas Xavier, Ronco, Xovi at Miramar Theatre

March 22 – Escape from the Zoo, Public Serpents at Cactus Club

March 26 – Eli Brown, Koshka, Xovi, Carbonella at Miramar Theatre

April 2 – Sean Rowe, Matthew Fowler at Cactus Club

April 7 – Diet Lite, Gold Steps at Best Place at the Pabst Brewery

April 7 – Hayley Heynedrickx at the Back Room at Colectivo

April 9 – Minnesota at Miramar Theatre

April 11 – Eyehategod, IV and the Strange Band, High Gallows, Emissary at X-Ray Arcade

April 14 – Guerrilla Ghost, Spoy at Best Place at the Pabst Brewery

April 15 – Weird Storm, Fellow Kinsman at Best Place at the Pabst Brewery

April 15 – John Spencer and the Hitmakers, Quasi at the Back Room at Colectivo

April 15 – Snow Tha Product at The Rave

April 22 – Oh Geeez, 5 PM to Nowhere at Club Charlies

April 23 – Joe Pera, Carmen Christopher at the Back Room at Colectivo

April 30 – Mike Duncan at the Back Room at Colectivo

May 5 – Circuit des Yeux at Cactus Club

May 7 – While She Sleeps, Gideon at X-Ray Arcade

May 7 – Big K.R.I.T. at The Rave

May 7 – Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, X Raided, Mayday at The Rave

May 14 – S. Carey at the Back Room at Colectivo

May 18 – Amor Towles at Pabst Theater

May 26 – Kurt Vile at Pabst Theater

May 28 – Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Parker McCollum at American Family Field

May 29 – Still Woozy at Riverside Theater

May 30 – Iceage at Cactus Club

June 3 – Orville Peck at Pabst Theater

June 18 – Primitive Man, Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel at Cactus Club

July 7 – Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 23 – New Found Glory, Four Year Strong, Be Well at The Rave

August 17 – Five For Fighting, The Verve Pipe at Pabst Theater

October 8 – Diana Krall at Riverside Theater

October 9 – Sales at Turner Hall Ballroom