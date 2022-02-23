Shepherd Setlist: Feb. 23, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Murphy Kaye – “Where’d You Wake Up”

The waiting can truly be the hardest part. Singer/songwriter Murphy Kaye explores that on a new single, “Where’d You Wake Up,” which recently dropped. The song takes things down a notch, with an intimacy about it that can cut you to the core. She sings of wanting to feel wanted, and picking up the pieces of a relationship that has stalled entirely. It’s a song that comes from a very personal place, and takes a lot of bravery to put out into the world. Production on the track is assisted by the rest of the Meltwater Pulse collective, who band together to make a truly powerful piece of work. “Where’d You Wake Up” can make you think about the toughest times, and it’s brilliant for that. (Allen Halas)

×

Stuart – “Enjoy The Show”

Incorporating new sounds can be essential to an artist’s success, and Stuart certainly has something new on his hands with “Enjoy The Show.” The upbeat track merges elements of hip hop and hyperpop, with tweaked synths and juke-sounding claps in the production. Stuart keeps calm in the sonic chaos, though, delivering verses with a poise that many rappers don’t have at a slower pace. He raps about enjoying life, making the most of everything, and taking advantage of his time to utilize it for his own wellbeing. “Enjoy The Show” is certainly the type of track that can elevate Stuart in the local music scene and well beyond that. (Allen Halas)

×

Graysea – “Cleanse”

Metalcore band Graysea have a new single and video out. Shot by Pierce Lancaster, the scene finds the band dressed in farm animal onesies and thrashing about in the park. The song encompasses emptiness and one’s skin feeling like a suit of defeat; you wish to be put out of your misery with a simple “cleanse.” Quite a contrast to such darkened lyrics is all the fun the band is having clowning around in the park – just guys being dudes, you know? It’s a fun video to a heavy-hitting song. Graysea have been on a roll lately and we hope there’s more to come. (Ben Slowey)

×

Crone – “Witch’s Nail”

Ambient-electronic artist Crone has a new album out on Sickle Moon Recordings. These tracks tread carefully into liminal spaces, juxtaposing enchanted awe with subconscious fear. It’s like walking into dense fog, morbidly curious about what you’ll find while knowing that through the mist you’re being watched. Electronica flutters while prone to spontaneity, frequently accessing different emotions as place, color, and time are explored. Crone ventures into the dichotomy of light and dark with “Witch’s Nail.” (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://sicklemoonrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/witchs-nail">Witch's Nail by Crone</a>

Lil Jul – “Hotel City”

Lil Jul has a new video out, and he’s absolutely carefree in the short-running “Hotel City.” The track is pure energy, with a hard beat and poppy, melodic bars. Jul is talking about being outside with the goons, getting money and doing whatever he wants to do in the clip, which matches the amount of hype that he conveys on the song. Directed by Nolan Busalacchi, we see Jul and DaylinXL turning up and tearing the place down. Songs like this certainly have a contemporary appeal, and it’s pushing the Run Along Forever affiliates in the right direction. (Allen Halas)

×

New Concert Announcements

March 11 – Body Futures, Nonagon at X-Ray Arcade

March 11 – Walker & Royce at The Miramar Theatre

March 12 – Glad Rags, flowers*, 9 A.M., The L.O.L at Cactus Club

March 25 – Yakz, Sisto at The Miramar Theatre

March 27 – Toosi at The Riverside Theater

April 7 – Kacy and Clayton, Jack Klatt at Cactus Club

April 8 – Fetish, Thomas Xavier, Flynninho, Chomper at The Miramar Theatre

April 11 – Provoker at Cactus Club

April 17 – Angel Du$t, Spiritual Cramp, Webbed Wing at Cactus Club

April 22 – Caitlyn Smith at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 23 – Joe Pera, Carmen Christopher at The Back Room at Colectivo

April 24 – The Schizophonics at Cactus Club

May 6 – Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist, Boldy James at The Rave

May 8 – Fake Fruit at Cactus Club

May 13 – Tunic, Shamewave at Cactus Club

May 14 – Simple Plan, Sum 41, Set It Off at The Rave

May 21 – Afghan Whigs at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 27 – Elephant Stone, Zoon at Cactus Club

May 30 – Craven Idol, Berator, Cryptual at X-Ray Arcade

June 1 – Sigur Ros at The Riverside Theater

June 17 – Clownvis Presley, The What For? at X-Ray Arcade

July 20 – Cola at Cactus Club

August 5 – Brandi Carlile, Lake Street Dive at Fiserv Forum

October 8 – Chris Stapleton at Fiserv Forum

October 9 – Sales at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 15 – Metronomy at The Pabst Theater