Shepherd Setlist: Jan. 19, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Odd Fellows – “Deuces”

Odd Fellows have a new track out, and they’re all about style on “Deuces.” The track lives on a sick loop, and it creates a super laid-back feel while the emcees coast on the beat. The track has the feel of an old school West coast hip hop track, with the group bringing relentless bars. Tracks like these show a lot of promise for whatever’s next for Odd Fellows, and you should definitely keep them on your radar for 2022. (Allen Halas)

×

Devil Met Contention – “Neon”

Great bands push themselves when given the opportunity, and Devil Met Contention have definitely done that with their new 10-minute epic sci-fi video for “Neon.” The song comes from their “Wait” EP, but the star of the show here is the Ehson Rad-directed video starring K. Eliot Smith. The visual features an astronaut that has crash landed and must find his way, soundtracked by the single. The song was already fairly dramatic sounding, but when paired with the clip, the whole project takes on a new dimension. (Allen Halas)

×

Space Whaler – “Affirmation”

Experimental-ambient artist Space Whaler is out with a new record with the intention of meditative relaxation. Utilizing serene field recordings, oceanic synths and gently floating guitars, the intergalactic baleen pursuer conjures a deeply soothing movement where each track carefully flows into the next. It’s a most tranquil experiment from Space Whaler and we look forward to what else he’ll do in 2022. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://spacewhaler.bandcamp.com/album/affirmation">Affirmation by Space Whaler</a>

Dev Diamond – “Dev”

Dev Diamond is an artist that doesn’t truly have a lot of constraints, and he’s willing to explore his sound on his new album, “Dev.” Things open with the guitar-driven track, “The Avenue,” but the album dips into the realms of pop, hip hop, and R&B in the course of 13 tracks. The biggest credit to the album, though, is that it is able to do all of those things without anything feeling truly out of place. Dev Diamond is opting to take the road less traveled on this album, and sometimes that’s the one that is the most exciting. (Allen Halas)

×

L o k o – “Mall”

Chillwave artist L o k o has a new EP out on Androids Dungeon Radio, and it’s the soundtrack to feeling perfectly in sync with your surroundings. “Baggage” has the charm of a multi-colored lava lamp while “Coupon Junkie” has some funky swag to it. “Mall EP” paves the way to gently float downstream in an increasingly cacophonous world. L o k o delivers the soft fire as always. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://adsfradio.bandcamp.com/album/mall-ep">Mall EP by L ø k ø</a>

New Concert Announcements

Saturday, February 5 – Kick The Cat at Miramar Theatre

Thursday, February 24 – Surfbort, Pussy Gillette, Mz Neon at Cactus Club

Saturday, February 26 – Mickman, Schmoop, Easyjack, SpunBack at Miramar Theatre

Sunday, February 27 – Tiqmmy, Joey and the Knives, Outside Town at X-Ray Arcade

Wednesday, March 2 – All Them Witches at Turner Hall Ballroom

Wednesday, March 2 – Belmont, Super American, Youth Fountain, 93feetofsmoke at X-Ray Arcade

Sunday, March 6 – Slogan Boy, Rat Bath, Ballstomper, T!ny at Cactus Club

Tuesday, March 8 – Crooked Teeth, Glimmers, Unwell, Gold Steps at X-Ray Arcade

Tuesday, March 15 – Dirty Honey / Mammoth WVH at The Rave

Thursday, March 17 – Todd Snider at Turner Hall Ballroom

Thursday, March 17 – The Ophelias at Cactus Club

Saturday, March 19 – Kountry Wayne at Pabst Theater

Wednesday, March 23 – 7 Seconds, Negative Approach, Buggin at X-Ray Arcade

Wednesday, March 30 – Vieux Farka Touré at The Back Room at Colectivo

Friday, April 1 – Cassadee Pope at The Rave

Tuesday, April 19 – Guerilla Toss at Cactus Club

Saturday, April 23 – Spoon at The Rave

Tuesday, April 26 – Suzi Moon, Ravagers at X-Ray Arcade

Wednesday, May 25 – The Head and the Heart at Riverside Theater

Wednesday, November 9 – W.A.S.P. at Pabst Theater