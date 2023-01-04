Shepherd Setlist: January 4, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Osseo – “Anders (Lo-Fi Remix)”

Emo rockers Osseo released their debut album last year, and now George Kuether of Versio Curs has brought us a remixed version of their song “Anders.” The song tackles being judged or hated because of something you’ve done, and whether it’s worth caring or not. Favoring electronic production over conventional band instrumentation, Kuether’s remix of Osseo’s “Anders” gives the song a sparse feel that feeds well into the themes of emptiness and apathy. (Ben Slowey)

Strehlow & Dxydream – “Roxxy’s Garden”

Producer Strehlow knows how to create a sonic atmosphere, and he teams up with Dxydream to do that once again on “Roxxy’s Garden.” The track is the mellowest of mellow, with only a subtle wood block keeping things moving forward. The rest of the track lives on synthetic harps and string instruments, compounded by layers of texture to give everything a serene feel. If you’re big on lo-fi playlists and chill music, this is one to add to the collection, along with just about everything Strehlow puts out. (Allen Halas)

Caley Conway – “All Good Dreamers”

Singer-songwriter Caley Conway recently released her Only A Dark Cocoon EP, where she built full songs out of lyrics from Joni Mitchell’s song “The Last Time I Saw Richard.” Her video for the track “All Good Dreamers” is out now, and it’s conceptualized and directed by Ehson Rad of Devil Met Contention. The scene finds Conway seated in hues of blue and lavender as confetti falls around her; she appears to be the subject of a film shoot with a camera and microphone pointed at her and makeup applied to her face as everyone in the room is all engaging with her at once. A little girl comes and gives her a hug at one point, and then eventually the entire crew leaves, but Conway remains seated as the last few pieces of confetti flutter. It’s a vibrant, surreal production from Caley Conway and Ehson Rad. (Ben Slowey)

Quisy Wita Y – Leave It Here 2

Quisy Wita Y is putting a button on 2022 in the biggest way, dropping a solid new EP before the calendar pages turn over. Leave It Here 2 follows up a two-pack released earlier this year, with four tracks in total this time around. Three of those feature guest verses from Yo-Dot, Ray Rizzy, and Scalez, respectively, and each of them go toe-to-toe with Quisy lyrically. It’s a strong look to cap off the year, and everything about this release is on point. Look for Quisy Wita Y to carry this momentum into 2023. (Allen Halas)

Amberstein – Stages

Alternative rockers Amberstein are back with their second EP, their third release overall. Stages is five songs of straight-ahead rock, with plenty of intricate, technical instrumentation mixed in for good measure. The tried and true method is best here, as the band knows where they excel, pouring out their emotions in powerful solos and impactful vocals. The band takes the conventional modern rock sound and puts their own unique flare on things along the way. Stages is an important EP for Amberstein, and a promising sign of things to come. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

January 27 - The Demix, Cholera Epidemic, Honeyboy, DJ Late Reply at Cactus Club

January 28 - Don B, Breezy, Danny Boy, Klan 414 at The Rave

February 18 - Still Stayer, Dead/Awake, Surefire, Claim Defeat, Vapid Soul at X-Ray Arcade

Feburary 23 - Greensky Bluegrass at Riverside Theater

February 25 - Doormouse, The Demix, DJ Speedsick at X-Ray Arcade

March 10 - Mi Banda El Mexicano, Banda Machos, Banda Arkangel, Banda Maguey at The Rave

March 11 - The Dollyrots, The Von Tramps, Gold Steps, The Stinkeyes at X-Ray Arcade