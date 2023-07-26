Shepherd Setlist: July 26, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

2Hi Featuring NilexNile & $hiiiro – “IDKB”

2Hi’s latest single, “IDKB,” featuring NilexNile and $hiiiro, is a showcase of individual strengths in a well-assembled collaboration. The track’s mellow beat lets each artist shine with their unique styles. 2Hi opens the song with his signature laid-back flow, setting the tone for what’s to come. NilexNile follows with a more aggressive verse, and $hiiiro closes things out with a dose of raw, street-oriented rap that puts it all together. The central message of the song revolves around loyalty and unity, with 2Hi making it clear that he’s only interested in working with those who are genuinely part of the team. (Allen Halas)

×

Beauty Steps – “Life Is Pain”

Beauty Steps keep it moving with a new single they dropped last Thursday. This one’s intense degree of vulnerability is adorned with vibrant sonic colors and a tenacious cadence. D’Amato’s glowing vocals are accompanied by twinkling layers of keys from Robert John Weiss, a durable drum pattern from Nick Lang and enchanting harmonies from Caley Conway, TMT and Kid Coolie, culminating into a sparkling, soaring anthem that blankets you with warmth and empathy. Beauty Steps’ debut album will be out next month. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://beautysteps.bandcamp.com/track/life-is-pain">Life is Pain by Beauty Steps</a>

Xposed 4heads – “Flash Cube”

Xposed 4Heads have a new single and video out. The new wave fellas enlist filmmaker Alexander Eberhage for a visual about three models who have a day out in downtown Chicago before stumbling upon a young photographer who becomes intrigued and begins taking pictures of them. After he chases them down like a weirdo, the models turn the tables by stealing his camera and taking pictures of him! Xposed 4Heads bring an electric jam about infatuation with “Flash Cube.” (Ben Slowey)

×

Quotes From Movies – “As Long As I Can”

Indie pop singer/songwriter Quotes From Movies released their latest single, “As Long As I Can,” and it’s a summer pop smash. With its infectious synth drums and breathy vocal layers, the track exudes a carefree and danceable feel that will have you moving to the rhythm. The hook draws you in from the first listen and stays with you long after the song has ended. “As Long As I Can” is a love song that expresses the desire to be with someone forever. Quotes From Movies skillfully captures the essence of pure infatuation and the boundless on this one. (Allen Halas)

×

Odd Fellows Featuring CaseTheJoint – “The Groove”

“The Groove” is a new single from hip hop collective Odd Fellows featuring CaseTheJoint. The track features an inescapable bass line that you’ll feel in your soul, enticing even the most passive head to nod. The seamless flows and sinister scratches deftly fill in the hook’s place, falling in line with the group’s style. The rappers play off of one another’s verses with ease. In a genre that can sometimes lean towards modernity, Odd Fellows flaunt their mastery of boom bap, setting themselves apart as one of the few crews that excel in backpack-friendly raps.

×

Concert Announcements

August 30 – Mo’ynoq, Fell Ruin at X-Ray Arcade

August 31 – Wave Chapelle, 2Hi, Superstar Sel, T!ny, Eli $tones at Cactus Club

September 2 – Man Random, County Conservation District at X-Ray Arcade

September 2 – The Late Nites, Hanna Simone at Shank Hall

September 7 – Schirenc Plays Pungent Stench, Nucleus, Cryptual, Horrid Mass at X-Ray Arcade

September 10 – Diana Ross at Miller High Life Theatre

September 16 – Pile at Cactus Club

September 18 – The Merrill Miller Band, Willie Humbles, Sushi Cowboy, Ken Williams at Shank Hall

September 21 – Helmet, Soulblind at The Rave

September 30 – Son Rompe Pera at Cactus Club

October 7 – Barns Courtney at The Rave

October 7 – Austin Snell at The Rave

October 17 – Bruce Hornsby, Spirit Trail at Pabst Theater

October 24 – Kiss The Tiger at Shank Hall

October 28 – Milly, Rocket at Cactus Club

October 28 – The Black Crowes at Miller High Life Theatre

October 28 – Alanna Royale at Shank Hall

November 22 – Atmosphere at The Rave

December 17 – Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis at Riverside Theater

March 14 – Screaming Orphans at Shank Hall