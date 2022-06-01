Shepherd Setlist: June 1, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Social Cig – “From Afar / Hot Red”

Social Cig has a new pair of tracks out, and singer/songwriter Parker Schultz explores just a bit of different ground on “From Afar” and “Hot Red.” The former of the two songs talks about being smitten by someone, but not making a move, instead opting to keep distance while admiring the other person. The latter is a more stripped down approach, talking about a day out around town with the intimacy of a couple interested in everything the other does. Both songs are solid, and both capture the spirit of their lyrics with the appropriate sonic tones. (Allen Halas)

×

LUXI – “Waiting”

LUXI has the final single from her Dream Girl EP out, and she bares some feelings of longing for someone on “Waiting.” The track puts LUXI’s signature processed vocal tones over a danceable beat and plunking synths, creating a combination that you want to move to. The lyrics, however, are a bit more haunting, talking about wanting a person to come back, but never really feeling alone. There’s lines about uncertainty and emotional weight, but it gets masked with the synth-driven beat. Dream Girl is out later this month, but you can get a glimpse of where LUXI is headed with this song. (Allen Halas)

×

Phif Featuring Lexi Mone – “I’m Good Love”

Hip hop artist Phif’s latest single and video finds him teaming up with singer Lexi Mone. A DineroGangRay production, the video finds Phif rapping in tandem with the scenario of being tired of the love games. Mone jumps in to say that something’s off between the two, and that it’s time to acknowledge what’s really going on. It’s the timeless tale of what’s not being said outweighing what is communicated, delivered through stellar performances from Phif and Lexi Mone. (Ben Slowey)

×

NileXNile – “Chicago”

NilexNile recently dropped a new single while in the midst of his Midwest tour, and fittingly talks about hitting the road on “Chicago.” The song is about doing as you please, living how you need to, and trying to attain something better in your life. The intentionally off-kilter beat hits like a mix of lo-fi and jazz, and on the vocal end of things, NilexNile keeps things dynamic in his approach. Whether he’s switching up the rapid-fire flow into almost vocal drumrolls or delivering impactful metaphors, he’s on his A-game with this one, and it seems like there’s no slowing down any time soon. (Allen Halas)

×

Organ-ism – Naci Muerto

Strap into something tight, because there’s a new thrash band that’s ready to blast off. Organ-ism’s debut EP, Naci Muerto is out via Unlawful Assembly, and there’s no slowing down for the entirety of nine face-melting songs. Only one track tops the 90-second mark, and none of them really need to, because you might not be able to physically handle this blitzkrieg of guitars and hyper drums that combine for an all-out assault of a project. Naci Muerto feels like reckless abandon in the best ways, making for an almost cathartic punk release. (Allen Halas)

× <a href="https://unlawfulassembly.bandcamp.com/album/naci-muerto-ep">NACI MUERTO EP by ORGAN-ISM</a>

Concert Announcements

June 6 – Litvar, The Sinner and the Saint, Next Paperback Hero at Cactus Club

June 16 – Hanna Simone, Rocket Cat, Oh Geeez, Complex Machine at Cactus Club

June 23 – Tess Clare, Madie Renner at Cactus Club

June 25 – Radkey, Beaker, Lunar Moth at Cactus Club

July 1 – Phat Nerdz, Breonte, Wisdm, DJ Qulla & Quellez at Cactus Club

July 9 – Large Print, Social Caterpillar, Delicious Monsters at Cactus Club

July 9 – French Montana at BMO Harris Pavilion (Summerfest)

August 1 – Haunted Summer at Cactus Club

August 5 – Telethon at X-Ray Arcade

August 24 – OWTH Featuring Seth Anderson at X-Ray Arcade

September 10 – Why Don’t We at Miller High Life Theatre

September 16 – Panic! At The Disco, Marina, Jake Wesley Rogers at Fiserv Forum

October 12 – Matt Maeson at Pabst Theater

October 12 – Of Montreal, Locate S,1 at Turner Hall Ballroom

October 29 – Flipturn at The Back Room at Colectivo

November 7 – Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Pabst Theater