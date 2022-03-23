Shepherd Setlist: March 23, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Bisca Rae – “8:17 PM”

Alternative R&B artist Bisca Rae’s latest single dropped on Friday, and it’s one about reclaiming your narrative. In an industry where you’re constantly being told what to do and how to be, Rae is determined to keep her truth and answer to no one but herself. With a catchy hook and swirling evening flare, Bisca Rae is saying what she wants to say, and more importantly, how she wants to say it with “8:17 PM.” (Ben Slowey)

Ernie Z – “Issues”

With a limited discography so far, R&B act Ernie Z has been able to turn heads. Last week, he added to that catalogue with “Issues.” The single is toned down, and talks of embracing a fleeting love. There’s drama, hence the song name, but it’s more internal than external per the lyrics. The chilled out production allows for an emptiness where Ernie Z can space out his vocals in a way that makes them resonate just a bit deeper. “Issues” is the type of track that conveys a lot with a little, and it’s another strong showing from an up and coming name. (Allen Halas)

B.U. – “Valentine”

Easy come, not so easy go. That’s the sentiment of 2021 Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee winner B.U.’s new single and video for “Valentine.” The song feels like a therapy session, with B.U. rapping at an ex with plenty of emotion. Details aren’t spared, and his crystal-clear vocal delivery makes it easy to understand just about everything that’s going on in the unfortunate scenario. He raps like a madman, hell-bent on getting this person out of his life, but also with a subtle touch of desperation that takes him over the edge. The video from CTM Films leans into the name of the record, with B.U. rapping in front of a rose wall while getting just a little more agitated as things go on. (Allen Halas)

DUCK – “The Quack Quck Cassingle”

Matt Glassel’s latest endeavor is the solo garage punk project DUCK, and he’s out with his first release. These two tracks are about unnecessary world hunger and anxiety in social situations at bars. DUCK rips through anger and frustration with unrelenting riffage and empowering refrains in “QUACK QUACK.” Everything for everyone! (Ben Slowey)

Complex Machine – “Long Way To Go”

Complex Machine have a new video out from their most recent EP, “Moon After Moon.” “Long Way To Go” is a standout from the release, with a steady rhythm that only picks up as things go along. The video for the track combines performance footage with a plethora of messing around, with everything from shopping cart antics to fireworks along the way. If you haven’t checked out “Moon After Moon,” be sure to do so, with this video as your primer. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

April 6 – Sunless, Abhorrent Expanse, Zipper, Deorbit, Devin Drobka at X-Ray Arcade

April 14 – Klassik, Diet Lite, Funk Summit Bass Team, West Nile Crows, Dora Diamond at Cactus Club

April 15 – Country Westerns, Craig Brown Band, Chinese Telephones, Soup Moat, Pussy Collector, Demian Glas at Cactus Club

April 18 – Loud Library, Lipsticism, Man Alive, Angry Fix at Cactus Club

April 23 – Babyface Ray at The Rave

April 28 – Insane Clown Posse at The Rave

May 8 – Phobophilic, Mutilatred, Mindharvester, World I Hate at X-Ray Arcade

May 13 – Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 20 – Colleen Green, Chit Chat, Summer Birth at Cactus Club

May 21 – Lost Tribes of the Moon, Population Control, Astral Hand at Cactus Club

May 27 – Elephant Stone, Zoom at Cactus Club

June 4 – Vansire at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 4 – Eptic at The Miramar Theatre

June 9 – Post Animal at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 10 – Ghastly, Jordan Capozzi, Hekler at The Miramar Theatre

July 1 – Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, iann diorr at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 8 – Los Dos Carnales, Voz De Mando, Los Austeros de Durango, La Explosiva Banda de Maza at The Rave

July 23 – Buddy Guy, John Hiatt, The Goners Featuring Sonny Landreth at The Riverside Theater

August 5 - Waterparks, Neck Deep, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hot Mulligan, Against The Current, The Summer Set, Lolo at The Rave

October 5 – Nick Mason at The Riverside Theater

October 9 – Michael Schneker at The Pabst Theater