Shepherd Setlist: March 30, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Clayton – 2 Pk.

R&B artist Clayton has two new songs that he spent the winter working on. Both are intensely emotional; “Somehowe Beautiful” finds Clayton eager to have a break from his anxiety while “Ghost” is about heartbreak and the subsequent onslaught of pain. The atmospheric production on these singles give the whole project the feel of floating, like Clayton is swimming his way out of an ocean of demons. Visuals for “Somehow Beautiful” accompanied the release of 2 Pk. (Ben Slowey)

Steven K. Featuring Sarah de Warren – “Alone”

Taking the hard times and turning them into a catchy pop song is no easy task, but pop singer/songwriter Steven K is more than up to the challenge. “Alone” is a song that flips loneliness and sadness on its head, in a duet with vocalist Sarah de Warren. The two offer similar perspectives of trying to heal, with a beat ready for top-40 radio behind them. Every track from Steven K. feels like an experiment with the next generation of pop’s sound, and “Alone” doesn’t stray from that concept. With years of experience dating back to his pop punk days, Steven K. has demonstrated an uncanny ability to craft pure pop bliss, and this track does that, even though the subject matter isn’t as cheery. (Allen Halas)

Diet Lite – “Stuck Again”

Low-calorie garage punks Diet Lite have the video out to their latest single “Stuck Again.” The video features the guys flipping through channels before they see a commercial for Diet Lite Sodabeer. While the business cronies are getting filthy rich off this ridiculous drink, Max and Evan from the band begin training to take these guys out. It’s a wild load of fun from Diet Lite as always, directed by Jay James. Don’t miss them at the Pabst Brewery on April 7th or at Cactus Club for Milwaukee Day. (Ben Slowey)

LUXI – “Dream Girl”

LUXI is gearing up to release a new EP, and that began with the title track this past week. “Dream Girl” features a funky bass line, augmented by crystal-clear synths. With her trademark heavy reverb, LUXI sings about being someone’s dream girl, and hoping that the right person was out there for her. As of late, LUXI has been crafting brighter sounding pop songs, and it feels like the next step forward in her constant evoluation. “Dream Girl” is the type of song that you’ll hear ring out in your head when you least expect it, and once it begins you won’t be able to shake it if you wanted to. (Allen Halas)

Immortal Girlfriend – “Seeker”

Synth knights Immortal Girlfriend have the visual out for their song “Seeker.” In this Bash-directed video, Will and Kevin meet with a hooded figure who observes some kind of power within them. Eventually the two men battle the figure, using their lightning-like powers to prevail. There’s animated illustrations of these scenarios depicted between the real life shots, giving it a comic book-like feel. It’s a marvelous production by Immortal Girlfriend that expands upon their broadly imaginative catalog with cyber-fantasy elements. Just as a warning, there’s many flashing lights in the video. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

April 22 – Gene Farris, Dirt M@ll & Imaginary Friend, Thomas Xavier, E-Rock at The Miramar Theatre

April 23 – Valerie Lighthart, Lila Realm, Bisca Rae at Cactus Club

May 7 – Body Futures, Stomatopod, Vacancy Chain at Cactus Club

May 13 – Tunic, Shamewave at Cactus Club

May 15 – xTAL fSCK, Slow Owls, Peter J. Woods, Privilege at X-Ray Arcade

May 26 – By The Thousands, In Search of Solace, Waste at X-Ray Arcade

May 28 – Nonpoint, VRSTY at The Rave

June 3 – The Dead Bolts, Shoobie, The Nile Club at Cactus Club

June 4 – Cut Worms, John Andrews and the Yawns at Cactus Club

June 16 – Into It. Over It at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 17 – The Warlocks at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 6 – Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, The Aquabats, Mom Rock at The Rave

July 29 – The Psychedelic Furs, X at The Riverside Theater

August 20 – August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, Void of Vision at The Rave

September 16 – The National at The Riverside Theater

September 24 – Incubus at The Rave

October 9 – Michael Schenker at The Pabst Theater

October 27 – The Piano Guys at The Riverside Theater