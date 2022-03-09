Shepherd Setlist: March 9, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Nicholas Schubert – “Wander”

Nicholas Schubert, known for both being the keyboardist for GGOOLLDD and brains behind shoegaze project BLOOD, released a new synthwave tune under his own name recently. It’s about sparking a connection with someone, eager to share your love with them. With added saxophone from Nate Treddenick and Jake Crowe, the song has a magnetizing romance that feels like a story book. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://nicholasgeorgeschubert.bandcamp.com/track/wander">WANDER by Nicholas George Schubert</a>

Carti Bankx – “Woke Up”

Carti Bankx has already put out a string of singles this year, and he’s adding to that one of his latest drops, “Woke Up.” The song is two and a half minutes of pure swagger, with his vocal delivery making anything he says sound just a bit cooler. Topics are a little sporadic, but it does give you the sense of the drugged out, hazy string of thoughts that could come to mind. “Woke Up” is about dealing with your stresses, however you choose to do so. (Allen Halas)

×

Diet Lite – “Stuck Again”

Powerhouse garage punks Diet Lite have their first new single out since last year’s album Seems To Be The Way It Tends To Go. Starting with somewhat of a call-and-response between guitar and bass, the song swells into an irresistible groove of infectious refrains and crunchy riffage. It’s actually a re-imagining of an old song from their first record, released back when they were college kids in Oshkosh; this new recording captures how the way they play the song has morphed overtime. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://dietlitemusic.bandcamp.com/track/stuck-again">Stuck Again by Diet Lite</a>

Breonte – Decorate My Demise

Breonte has a pair of new tracks that he put out in February, and he goes through the motions of a relationship in two parts on Decorate My Demise. The two pieces, “Demise” and “Decorate” give you different perspectives, with “Demise” having a dark, looming tone to it. “Decorate,” on the other hand, looks at things more optimistically, and has a more caring sound when talking about a significant other. The pair of songs is a unique opportunity for Breonte to showcase his pen, crafting songs for both the good and the bad times. No matter what mood you’re in, there’s something for you here. (Allen Halas)

×

D.B. Rouse – “Prickly Pair”

Singer-songwriter D.B. Rouse’s latest single is about being a brave couple in the desert. With Americana flare, Rouse tells a fun story of finding spicy wild berries, forgetting water, living among roadrunners and coyotes, and getting their car stuck. “Prickly Pair” is a warm folk tune that helps us during the winter blues just a bit. (Ben Slowey)

× <a href="https://dbrouse.bandcamp.com/album/prickly-pair">Prickly Pair by D.B. Rouse</a>

Concert Announcements

March 21 – The Astronomers, Neuhaus at Cactus Club

April 7 – Kacy and Clayton, Jack Klatt at Cactus Club

April 8 – Teenage Halloween, Telethon, Bugsy, Kule at Cactus Club

April 8 – Choke Chain, Paralyze, Kenneth Tarek Sabbar, Chamber of Knives at X-Ray Arcade

April 9 – Devon Kay & the Solutions, Something To Do, Courtesy of Tim, Pink Halo at X-Ray Arcade

April 19 – Skating Polly, System Exclusive, LUXI at X-Ray Arcade

April 21 – Goalkeeper, Man Random, House & Home, Courtesy at X-Ray Arcade

April 29 – Convert, Rexxx, Guerrilla Ghost, Vic Dagger at X-Ray Arcade

April 30 – Bitter Branches, Hot Coffin, Work Party, Garden Home at X-Ray Arcade

May 5 – Pert Near Sandstone, Armchair Boogie at The Back Room of Colectivo

May 8 – Remo Drive, Boyish at The Back Room at Colectivo

May 29 – Damien Jurado at The Back Room at Colectivo

June 3 – Phoebe Bridgers at BMO Harris Pavilion

June 11 – T-Pain at The Rave

June 12 – Kristin Hersh at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 23 – Alanis Morisette at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 23 – MC Chris, Crunk Witch at X-Ray Arcade

August 13 – Maren Morris at BMO Harris Pavilion

August 22 – Alice In Chains, Bush, Breaking Benjamin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 13 – Spiritualized at Turner Hall Ballroom

September 18 - Tenacious D at BMO Harris Pavillion

November 1 – Kevin Morby, Coco at Turner Hall Ballroom