Shepherd Setlist: May 11, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Vinyl Theatre – “Love You To Death”

After a hiatus, Vinyl Theatre have returned with their first single in three years, “Love You To Death.” The band sound like they’re in top form here, with catchy hooks and tight production. The song is about, well, loving someone to death, and the sacrifices you make for someone special. Everything indicates that the band is back in full force, and with pop punk arguably bigger than ever as a whole, there’s a chance that Vinyl Theatre have an even more successful run than their initial efforts. (Allen Halas)

Adorner – Adorner

Psych-pop rockers Adorner are out with their debut EP. These five songs are fearless, honest, and courageous as they take rock in an atmospherically lush direction, guided by vocalist-keyboardist Madeline Stadel’s radiant and graceful vocals. With a keen sense of empowerment, there’s meditative moments as there are fiery ones. Adorner are a gifted new band to watch in Milwaukee, blending kaleidoscopic psychedelia with volcanic emotion. They’ve got a bright future. (Ben Slowey)

Holy Pinto – “We’re All Doomed Forever”

If we’re all going down, we might as well enjoy the ride. That’s the feeling given off by Holy Pinto on new single “We’re All Doomed Forever.” While the song is understandably about all of our impending doom, there’s a cinematic approach taken to the darkness by singer/songwriter Aymen Saleh. With incredible warm sonic textures and his distinct vocal presence, the song continues to build as it goes along, feeling like a bright blast at times. Holy Pinto continues to amaze with well thought out tunes like this one, and hopefully the single is a precursor to a more robust body of work down the line. (Allen Halas)

Docx – “Better Days”

Experimental artist and producer Docx’s latest single is a burst of hyper electronica. It’s a track about feeling unstoppable and on top of the world, unfazed by foreseeable obstacles. Clocking in at a minute and eighteen seconds, “Better Days” is an intoxicating banger with the vitality to wake you up and get you going. Docx has been pushing the envelope with inventive, whimsical production that encompasses a vast range of textures, moods, and motions. We can’t wait to see what they do next. (Ben Slowey)

Taiyamo Denku Featuring Nature – “Trading Places”

There’s power in the hypotheticals, and Taiyamo Denku explores that alongside emcee Nature on a new track, “Trading Places.” The song takes a rather homely sounding beat and uses it as the basis for some storytelling, with both Denku and Nature talking about their upbringing. The stories differ, but it all comes back to the question of whether or not you would trade places with someone who hasn’t lived through what you have. It’s an interesting topic to explore, especially in the construct of a hip hop song. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

May 19 – Djay Mando, Babytron at The Miramar Theatre

May 20 – Bukkha, Vibe Emissions at The Miramar Theatre

May 23 – Spoy, Silver Fox, Catpiss at Cactus Club

May 28 – Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, The Rope, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Goth Barge at X-Ray Arcade

June 1 – White Ring, Bestial Mouths, Trace Amount, Plvgues at X-Ray Arcade

June 17 – Split Single, Eyelids at Cactus Club

June 18 – Peekaboo, Mumbee, Atomick, Slickadelic, UnKnown Prophet at The Miramar Theatre

June 30 – Disturbed, Lamb of God, Chevelle at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 9 – Deerhoof at The Back Room at Colectivo

July 13 – Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Hot Garbage at Cactus Club

July 22 – Pale Waves, Gatlin at The Rave

July 22 – Savannah Conley at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 4 – The Devil Wears Prada, Stray From The Path, Dying Wish

August 14 – The Spill Canvas at The Back Room at Colectivo

August 17 – MKE Ukrainefest at X-Ray Arcade

August 23 – Thundercat at The Rave

August 25 – The Futureheads at The Back Room at Colectivo

September 11 – Javed Ali at The Pabst Theater

September 15 – John Craigie at The Back Room at Colectivo

October 29 – Bret McKenzie at The Pabst Theater

October 30 – Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Poppy at Fiserv Forum