Shepherd Setlist: November 30, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Wave Chapelle Featuring Menebeats & Boregard – “Real Question”

Wave Chapelle has a fun new one out with Menebeats and Boregard, “Real Question.” The track departs from the production style that Wave usually gravitates towards, and Boregard’s delivery is unique in its own right. The two bounce bars off of one another about finding a girl in a club and taking her home, but do so in a way that makes you recognize the duality of each other’s styles on the microphone. From the beat to the unique rhyme patterns, there’s a funk about this one that is hard to replicate. (Allen Halas)

Gerald Walker – Glitch Mentality 2022

Hip hop artist Gerald Walker returns with a new EP. Teaming up with producer Sledgren, Walker keeps the energy sharp and determined here. He raps about living in luxury with hard work paying off. “Milwaukee raised me, now New York City pays me” from “Not All Who Wander Are Lost” is easily one of the hardest bars on the tape, reflecting that Walker may thrive in an industry city but he’ll always give credit to his roots. Walker’s trademark relaxed, straight-to-the-point style shines as he embraces patience and gratitude as virtues with Glitch Mentality 2022. (Ben Slowey)

Breonte – “Tinder Bio”

Breonte is comfortable with who he is, and you hear that on new single “Tinder Bio.” The track, fittingly, tells you about himself, and why he may or may not get along with someone. Breonte embraces being soft, weird, and truly himself on the song’s hook, making the track extra memorable. As you might expect, the authenticity here is the selling factor of the song, and Breonte makes no issues about who he is. Breonte is quickly putting together a catalog of gems that serve as his introduction to the greater Milwaukee music scene, including this latest effort. (Allen Halas)

TyLuv. & Mila Coolness – Costa Mesa

Producers TyLuv. and Mila Coolness have a new EP out, and it’s the sort of thing that could score the background soundtrack of just about anything you’re doing. Costa Mesa is a three-track project that feels like mentally hitting the reset button, with meditative lo-fi beats that have a calming presence about them. There’s plenty of effort that goes into making this project sound effortless, though, with clever synth lines and a dim feel to the percussion to make everything feel like a haze. The tracks on Costa Mesa are what plays when you close your eyes and enter your own world. (Allen Halas)

Handmade Wolves – Commencement

Indie rockers Handmade Wolves are a new act to look out for. They released their debut EP last week. It’s five tracks of emotive, sonorous rock that has the capacity to get the room swaying but also to captivate everyone with cathartic, somber lyrics. For example, “Merry Go Round” kicks up a vigorous tempo while “Sticks and Stones” channels a heart full of dread. Handsome Wolves just played their first show earlier this month and we can look forward to watching what they’ve got in store. (Ben Slowey)

Concert Announcements

December 4 – Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low at The Rave Pool

December 11 – Squidhammer, Primal Enemy, Age of the Fallen at X-Ray Arcade

December 23 – Illusion of Choice, Summer Birth, The Women at Cactus Club

January 7 – Flesher, Pulcha Morte, Population Control, Cryptual at X-Ray Arcade

January 27 – Sleepersound, Dramatic Lovers, Moritat at X-Ray Arcade

February 16 – Bad Planning, Wes Hoffman, Coasting, Man Alive at X-Ray Arcade

February 17 – Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos at The Back Room at Colectivo

March 9 – The Winery Dogs at Pabst Theater

April 1 – Signals Midwest, Telethon at X-Ray Arcade

April 7 – Jukebox The Ghost at Turner Hall Ballroom

May 20 – Natalie Merchant at Pabst Theater