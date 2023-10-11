Shepherd Setlist: October 11, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Social Cig – “Wonderin'”

Social Cig is back with his first song since 2022’s Cheesehead album came out, and the energy is high on “Wonderin’.” The song is about getting outside of your comfort zone, going on your adventure, and getting started today. The first half of the song is an upbeat, surf-rock tinged jam, with Parker Schultz wearing his heart on his sleeve with an impassioned vocal delivery. Things switch up midway, though, breaking down into a jam that is accented by piano lines and a big guitar solo. “Wonderin'” explores a wide range of sounds, but is a welcome return for Schultz and the band, who are currently on tour of the east coast. (Allen Halas)

×

Bunk Bed – “Bum”

Art-math rockers Bunk Bed dropped a video for “Bum”, the second track off their debut EP Top Bunk, Bottom Bunk. The scene is shot and edited by the band’s own Nick and Chris Ouchie, featuring the guys losing their minds together as they lie around, exercise, eat cereal, play video games and jam out in an amusingly claustrophobic scene. There’s just too much to get done in a day. (Ben Slowey)

×

Snag & Coma Regalia – MMXXIII

Snag and Indiana hardcore band Coma Regalia released their much anticipated split LP on Friday, and both offer blistering contributions to MMXXIII. Snag leads things off with five songs of some of their heaviest material to date, taking the wall of sound to new levels on tracks like “Tunnels.” The band also teams up with Awakebutstillinbed for “A Familiar Feeling” to close out their half of the record. Coma Regalia take over from there, with shorter songs that pack a punch as well. Midwest hardcore is alive and well, and this split LP is a reminder of that. Get your face melted by MMXXIII. (Allen Halas)

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

×

Dramatic Lovers – Hiatus

Indie rockers Dramatic Lovers released a new EP a few weeks back. Aptly named as the band is on an extended break from live performances, there’s five songs here that bring the trademark soaring, hummable melodies and arresting harmonies that the Lovers have wonderfully executed time and time again over the years. Vocalist BJ Seidel channels immense conviction around personal struggles and navigating darkness while Andy Menchal’s chugging bass lines follow close behind him and Dan Didier’s keys hover above, creating a benevolently layered atmosphere. The third track “Heart on Sleeve” serves as an interlude where Seidel candidly contemplates a goodbye while lightly strumming his guitar with sounds of passing cars in the distance. (Ben Slowey)

×

Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends & Lung – Adult Prom

Milwaukee’s Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends teamed up with Cincinatti-based cello rock duo Lung for a new split project, and the end result is the extra-heavy Adult Prom project. Each act contributes six tracks to the record, with Lung leading things off. The art rockers get especially heavy, with a trudging sound that leans in on the low end of the cello’s capabilities. Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends are a bit lighter in nature, bringing the energy up for their half of the album. The two cross paths, however, for “Fridging,” which brings together the best of both worlds. Adult Prom is a strong release that gives both bands time to shine. (Allen Halas)

×

Concert Announcements

October 14 – Big Homie Dre Cash, King Bando, $killz, Mad Static, Ronski!, Kay Deezy, Junebugg, Dukalion, Bhbtaron, Super Ego Beats at X-Ray Arcade

October 30 – Popstar, The Present Age, Smoke Free Home, Shoobie at X-Ray Arcade

November 3 – Emmitt James, Natural Satellite, M.I.C., Capt.IX, Kase at Cactus Club

November 9 – Bastardane, Fury In Few, Klept at Shank Hall

November 14 – Clementine, Tourneforte, Barely Civil, Man Random at X-Ray Arcade

December 2 – Smoking Popes, Sludgeworth, Teenage Halloween, Devon Kay & The Solutions at The Back Room at Colectivo

December 2 – Dannylux, Erre at The Rave

December 13 – Lagwagon, Cigar at The Rave

December 15 – Braid at X-Ray Arcade

December 31 – Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Armchair Boogie, Dead Horses at Pabst Theater

January 13 – Robert Ellis at Shank Hall

February 27 – Richard Marx at Pabst Theater

March 21 – Colin Hay at Pabst Theater

March 30 – Steve Forbert at Shank Hall

April 24 & 27 – Little Blue Crunchy Things at Shank Hall