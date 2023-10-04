Shepherd Setlist: October 4, 2023

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering.

Clementine – “A Rose Is A Rose Is A Rose Is A Rose”

Clementine are keeping it moving with their fourth single of the year. Bringing their electrifying blend of power pop, emo and pop punk, the band delivers a frantic, explosive hit about anxiety and insecurity. The song captivates the distress of second guessing yourself and repeating patterns over and over. Clementine unleash the nerves with “A Rose is a Rose is a Rose is a Rose.” (Ben Slowey)

Kill Goober Featuring 2Hi & ThatGuyEli – “Belly”

Kill Goober has new music out this week, collaborating with 2Hi and ThatGuyEli for “Belly.” The track has tons of energy to it, thanks to a bass-heavy beat. 2Hi leads things off with a swagger-filled verse, before Kill Goober comes in to provide some smoother vocals on the back end of the track. Both are focused, though, on stepping on necks and flushing out the competition, as they stand tall as some of the predominant artists driving Milwaukee rap right now. (Allen Halas)

Jay Matthes – “In A Song”

Singer-songwriter Jay Matthes has a video out accompanying the tune “In A Song” from his wonderful recent album “Loved and Lost and Found.” Shot by Alex Walzak, the scene finds Matthes up at the mic in various venues, including with his full band in the vintage store Dandy. The song is about honest living and Matthes doing what he knows how to do best – singing in small towns and hanging with the crowds he loves. It’s a song full of joy for the moment and appreciating the little things. (Ben Slowey)

Elliott – Jimmy’s Summer Mix

Elliott dropped a new EP at the tail end of the summer. He brings six songs merging conscious hip hop with intimate R&B, juxtaposing vulnerable sentiments with fierce confidence at the mic. Elliott is feeling blessed and empowered, having overcome adversity, growing into responsibilities and following where God organically guides him. Richie Buz makes an appearance on the track “Famous” which touches on everyone wanting to win while only those true to themselves do. Elliott channels a mature perspective and embraces his blessings with Jimmy’s Summer Mix. (Ben Slowey)

Superstar Sel – “On Top Of The World”

Superstar Sel is the latest from the Run Along Forever crew to drop new music, and he’s floating in the “On Top Of The World” video. The song leans more into pop and electronic music, with Sel bringing the autotuned melodies over the top of some upbeat production. He’s singing about wanting to get back with a girl, even though he’s doing great all on his own. The video gets trippy, with Sel performing on a green screen, in the style of a vintage karaoke system. It’s a unique song and visual, and just the latest from a crew that seem to be doing whatever they feel like and making it look good. (Allen Halas)

Concert Announcements

October 12 – Brief Candles, Cult of Lip, Dialogues at Cactus Club

October 13 – Stikman, Sound Love, Mankind at X-Ray Arcade

October 14 – Social Caterpillar, Snag, Caley Conway at Cactus Club

October 26 – Jaecar, PaperStacks, Shonn Hinton, Richie P. Goldchain at Cactus Club

October 28 – Calibre 50, Banda Carnaval, Edgardo Nunez, Los de la Nueva Herencia at The Rave

November 6 – Devil Master, Fuming Mouth, Final Gasp at X-Ray Arcade

November 9 – Bastardane, Fury In Few, Klept at Shank Hall

November 11 – Pelican, Birdhands at X-Ray Arcade

November 16 – Alexalone, Large Print, Apollo Vermouth at Cactus Club

November 21 – Ike Reilly Assassination at Shank Hall

November 28 – Hillbilly Casino at Shank Hall

December 7 – Jarhead Fertilizer, Phobophilic, Backslider at X-Ray Arcade

December 7 – The New Standards at Turner Hall Ballroom

December 7 – Lovejoy, The Beaches, Little Image at The Eagles Ballroom

December 13 – Advance Base, Jacob Slade, Maximano at Cactus Club

December 16 – Southbound

January 14 – Big Head Todd and the Monsters at Pabst Theater

March 9 – The High Kings, Gaelic Storm at Riverside Theater

March 30 – Steve Forbert at Shank Hall

April 26 & 27 – Little Blue Crunchy Things at Shank Hall