Here Are Summerfest's 2019 Klements Sausage & Beer Garden Headliners

by

Summerfest today announced the local headliners for the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden during the fest, which runs June 26-30 and July 2-7, 2019.

Located on the north end of the festival grounds, the sausage and beer garden features acoutic music from 2-8 p.m. daily, spotlighting local artists.

All performers and show times are subject to change.

This year’s lineup features:


Wednesday, June 26
6 p.m. - Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes

Thursday, June 27
6 p.m. - Antoine Reynolds

Friday, June 28
6 p.m. - Frogwater

Saturday, June 29
6 p.m. - Wade Fernandez

Sunday, June 30
6 p.m. - The Group

Tuesday, July 2
6 p.m. - Reilly

Wednesday, July 3
6 p.m. - Squeezettes

Thursday, July 4
6 p.m. - Oumar Sagna & Sindoolaa

Friday, July 5
6 p.m. - MRS. FUN

Saturday, July 6
7:00 p.m. - Faux Fiction

Sunday, July 7
6:00 p.m. - KASE

Read more of our Summerfest coverage, including editor picks, concert previews, daily promotions and opinions here.