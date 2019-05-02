Here Are Summerfest's 2019 Klements Sausage & Beer Garden Headliners

Summerfest today announced the local headliners for the Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden during the fest, which runs June 26-30 and July 2-7, 2019.

Located on the north end of the festival grounds, the sausage and beer garden features acoutic music from 2-8 p.m. daily, spotlighting local artists.

All performers and show times are subject to change.

This year’s lineup features:

Wednesday, June 26 6 p.m. - Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes Thursday, June 27 6 p.m. - Antoine Reynolds Friday, June 28 6 p.m. - Frogwater Saturday, June 29 6 p.m. - Wade Fernandez Sunday, June 30 6 p.m. - The Group Tuesday, July 2 6 p.m. - Reilly Wednesday, July 3 6 p.m. - Squeezettes Thursday, July 4 6 p.m. - Oumar Sagna & Sindoolaa Friday, July 5 6 p.m. - MRS. FUN Saturday, July 6 7:00 p.m. - Faux Fiction Sunday, July 7 6:00 p.m. - KASE

