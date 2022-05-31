Photo via Summerfest Cheap Trick

Rockford, IL’s Cheap Trick worked the bars and clubs of the Upper Midwest hard in the years before the release of their self-titled debt album (1977). They were in Milwaukee so often that they were considered an honorary local band.

By the time Cheap Trick climbed to national and international fame (they were bigger in Japan before becoming stars in the U.S.), they had developed a repertoire and a set of immediately identifiable personae. Guitarist Rick Nielsen’s songwriting married a Beatlesque gift for words and melody with the crunch of hard rock. Nielsen and drummer Bun E. Carlos dressed the part of odd men out alongside the band’s photogenic rock stars, guitarist Robin Zander and bassist Tom Petersson. With Nielson tossing an endless stream of guitar picks to the crowd, Cheap Trick staged shows that were unfailingly fun.

They ended the ‘70s with the irresistible “I Want You to Want Me” and recorded All Shook Up (1980) with producer George Martin, but personnel changes and lawsuits got in the way of their ascent. In 1987 with Petersson back in the band, Cheap Trick released Lap of Luxury. The album went platinum and included Top-10 singles with “The Flame” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” It’s been a roller-coaster of ups and downs in the years since, but Cheap Trick has remained active live and in the studio with Nielsen’s son Daxx on drums since 2010.