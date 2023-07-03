Lord Huron Showed ‘Range’ with Western Themed Show at the Generac Power Stage

× Expand Photo Credit: Elizabeth Lintonen Lord Huron

Ethereal lighting, transcendent guitar lines, and a cowboy western trope had audience members engaged from the very beginning. Lord Huron staked out their spot as a folk-music sensation long ago, and Thursday night’s show was a reminder of everything that has allowed the band to soar. Each song is vibrant, characterized by themes of wandering, traveling, and longing. Despite the muggy evening, Lord Huron gave a refreshing performance that left fans satisfied, entertaining both their most musically interesting songs and finishing with well-known fan favorites.

Each Lord Huron song feels as if following frontman Ben Schneider on a melodic journey through time and space. The band’s concert staging is some of the best at the festival, a layered effect with a light-up replica of the emblem from their album Vide Noir. The set itself was a desert landscape that complemented the theme of many of Lord Huron’s songs.

The band played every song any Lord Huron fan could hope to hear. From the high energy of “Love Me Like You Used To” and “Ends of the Earth,” to the blissful mood of “Wait by the River.” The encore was “The Night We Met,” a tear-jerking, well-known favorite of Lord Huron’s, as well as “Not Dead Yet,” a tribute to the exhaustion of touring despite being one of the band’s most high-energy songs. A highlight from the set list was “I Lied,” which featured the vocals of keyboardist Misty Boyce for a duet. Despite the packed audience, the song cast a delicate, airy sensation over the crowd.

Outstanding moments occurred when Schneider left the stage and returned with a full-face skull mask and cowboy hat. The cowboy persona remained in place for the next few songs and added a layer of transportation to a different time. Lord Huron is intent on taking fans along for the ride, making any show an otherworldly experience.

Lord Huron had the Generac Power Stage packed full of eager fans, and their exhilarating, themed performance had the audience leaving satisfied. From the exceptional staging and western feel to the authentic display of their talent.