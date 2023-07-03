Trapper Schoepp and De La Beuna: Local Artists at Summerfest

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz Trapper Schoepp

Representatives of Milwaukee’s rich and varied pool of local talent played prime evening shows Saturday at Summerfest.

The Trapper Schoepp Three anchored the south end of the lake walk as they took over the Guitars For Vets stage with a mix of waltzes, ballads and folk tales including one appropriately in the shadow of a Ferris wheel. Schoepp, accompanied by his brother Tanner on bass and Nick Maas on guitar, also performed the tune he co-wrote with Bob Dylan and songs recorded at Johnny Cash’s cabin.

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz De La Buena

At the far north end of the grounds De La Buena turned the Johnsonville Summerville stage into a nonstop Latin jazz groove dance party.

With no bleed of volume from other stages the cozy alcove space felt like an intimate backyard picnic that just happened to be tucked into a giant music festival. The sprawling group featured polyrhythms from percussionists, punctuating horns, and David Wake dropping imaginative piano solos that suggested the intersection of Monk Street and Ra Avenue.