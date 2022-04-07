This Week in Milwaukee: April 7-13, 2022

Thriftones EP release show, Blades of Steel Metal Festival featuring Realm, conjunto music from Max Baca Y Los Texmaniacs, Shepherd Express Presents The 9th Stein & Dine and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, April 7

Thriftones w/RESURRECTIONISTS + VSAL Moonwolf & The Federal Hippies @ Anodyne Walker’s Point, 8 p.m.

If at first you don’t succeed … Hopefully this time is the charm. After postponing in January, Thriftones play a show celebrating the release of the band’s new EP. The Milwaukee quartet of old souls played an epic set on a sweltering Friday afternoon at last year’s Summerfest with Matthew Davies riding the group’s thin wild mercury sound. shepherdexpress.com/music/concert-reviews/thriftones-kick-off-summerfest-friday

× Expand Photo credit: Kris Maz Resurrectionists

Openers Resurrectionists are just lyrically off-kilter enough to keep you on your toes. The weeping pedal steel and country-gothic feel balance grit with brains. More info here: eventbrite.com/e/thriftones-live-ep-release-show-with-special-guests-tickets-256887626807?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Blades of Steel Metal Festival 2022 @ Club Garibaldi, 5 p.m.

DRI, Whiplash, Toxik, Skeletal Remains, Realm, Nunslaughter, Defiance, Mordred, Mortuary, Damien, Savage Master, Iron Flame, Wraith, Molder, Intent, Wolftooth, Bray Road, Tantivy, Inner Decay, Axxios, Black Knife, Squidhammer and DJ Alex Kayne – and more! Yes, more than 20 bands over three days including an appearance by Realm on Friday. Ear plugs are suggested. Through Saturday. More info here: myrockshows.com/event/574597-blades-of-steel-2022.

Friday April 8

NRBQ @ Colectivo Back Room, 8 p.m.

× "Flat Foot Flewzy" by NRBQ

The New Rhythm & Blues Quartet moved over to Omnivore Recordings for the release of their most recent album Dragnet. Led by founding member Terry Adams (keyboards), the “new guys” Scott Ligon (guitar), Casey McDonough (bass) and John Perrin (drums) are links in a living musical legacy that began in 1965. The group’s new label is an apt home for a band that refuses to be pigeonholed to any genre. With smiles on their faces, they’ll effortlessly careen from rockabilly roots to smart power pop to R&B, natch.

A 2019 Milwaukee show dredged up this memory, “When Adams finally took his first vocal turn on, it was ‘Places Far Away,’ a fine homage to Sun Ra with a moody falling down, lurching rhythm, covered by a sound tapestry. Ligon punctuated the improvised section with a violent Wes Montgomery-having-a-nervous-breakdown solo that led to (saxophonist Jim) Hoke’s squawking and crying sax fadeout.”

David Bromberg Quintet @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Sharon” by David Bromberg

In the early ‘70s David Bromberg’s roots music was everywhere and ranged from the raucous “Sharon” to his narrative take on “Mr. Bojangles.” He recorded his own albums and worked with Bob Dylan, Jerry Jeff Walker, John Hartford, George Harrison, the Grateful Dead, Emmylou Harris and Bonnie Raitt. Then Bromberg took off over two decades to operate his violin shop in Wilmington, Delaware before returning with the album Try Me One More Time in 2007.

Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs @ Latino Arts, 7 p.m.

× Expand Image: Los Texmaniacs Los Texmaniacs Los Texmaniacs

Fans of Flaco Jimenez, Los Lobos and The Texas Tornados take note. Grammy Award-winning Tex-Mex folk band blend elements of polka, waltz and traditional Mexican folk music. The conjunto band was formed by Max Baca in 1997. The group’s 2018 album Cruzando Borders was crafted to send a message. Prompted by negative public rhetoric about the U.S.–Mexican border and Mexican culture, it was inspired by the transcendent brotherhood and exquisite beauty of the border life they have experienced. The album asserts pride in both their native Mexican culture and U.S. nationhood.

This concert will feature a special performance by the Latino Arts Strings program: latinoartsinc.org/performances/max-baca-los-texmaniacs.

Saturday. April 9

Shepherd Express Presents The 9th Stein & Dine @ State Fair Park, 1 p.m.

× Expand Stein & Dine 2021 Stein & Dine 2021

Stein & Dine

Join the Shepherd Express as we celebrate all things Wisconsin at the 9th Stein & Dine craft beer festival! Enjoy unlimited samples from the state’s finest breweries, local restaurants, distilleries and wineries with live entertainment.

Stein & Dine is truly a sampling affair for all beer buffs. In years past, we welcomed over 60 breweries, wineries and cideries to sample their best products. Sausage makers and local restaurants will also be on hand to serve up tasty treats. All guests receive a complimentary Stein & Dine sampling glass to use for the day and take home!

As in past years, limited VIP tickets will be made available. VIP tickets include a special tasting hour (1-2 p.m.) where you can mingle with the brewers as well as try specialty VIP hour only beers and food items without any wait! More info here: www.steinanddinemke.com.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre w/Mercury Rev @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.

Led by mercurial Anton Newcombe, The Brian Jonestown Massacre take a hit of the best music of the ‘60s and spin it, sometimes nearly off the track. The band’s sound can move from folk melodies to cerebral psychedelia. Their ups and downs were recounted in the 2003 documentary Dig!

Sunday, April 10

MB3 EP Release Show w/Secondhand Souls and Florida Brothers Band @ Kochanski’s, 1 p.m.

× Expand Photo: MB3 - Facebook MB3 MB3

After 26 years as a sideman, Mark Biermann III steps out from the shadows with his new EP Glory In Exile. Best known as guitarist for the Hullmen and Aluminum Knot Eye, the MB3 material takes a melodic approach that could come from Milwaukee or Cleveland circa 1976. Close your eyes and “Decade Tunnel” might be a lost Wipers out take.

Tuesday, April 12

Bluegrass Whatevers @ Indeed Brewing, 7 pm

Cross your fingers, outdoor music season is right around the corner. In the meantime, Ernest Brusubardis IV (Chicken Wire Empire) and Joe Wais (Milbillies) are joined by Caleb Peters for the Tuesdays-in-April Bluegrass series at Indeed Brewing Company. Upcoming special guests include Soggy Paririe and Sugar Bush. facebook.com/photo?fbid=4909781709070595&set=a.699454036770071