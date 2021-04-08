This Week in Milwaukee: April 8-14, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week. Enjoy livestreams from singer-songwriters SistaStrings, Kevn Kinney and Chris Porterfield; a performance of the play The Day the Music Came Back or check out the "Faces of Wisconsin” exhibit at the Cedarburg Art Museum.

Thursday, April 8

The Day the Music Came Back livestream

UWM Peck School of the Arts’ Theatre Fest ’21 kicks off with The Day the Music Came Back, written by resident playwright Associate Professor Alvaro Saar Rios. The play imagines a dystopian world where a group of teens must decide whether to risk their lives to listen to music. There will also be talkbacks with the creative team and cast scheduled weeks via Zoom. (Through May 19)

UW-Wind Ensemble livestream, 7:30 p.m.

The UWM Wind Ensemble’s second concert of the 2021 season features Karel Husa’s classic “Divertimento for Brass and Percussion,” Adam Gorb’s “Yiddish Dances,” Francis Poulenc’s “Suite Francaise” and the original version for 18 winds/percussion of Gustav Holst’s cornerstone work for wind band, “First Suite in Eb.” Note: You will receive a link to the performance one hour prior to show time.

Friday, April 9

"Faces of Wisconsin” @ Cedarburg Art Museum (Wittenberg-Jochem mansion at W63N675 Washington Ave.)

What do Golda Meir, Harry Houdini, Billy Mitchell, a family enduring a COVID lockdown, a Northwoods flea market scavenger, and the legendary Wisconsin hodag of folklore fame have in common? They will all be featured in this exhibition with seven area artists contributing images of our Wisconsin culture. Expressions of uniquely Wisconsin faces will be shown in a variety of media by Lori Beringer, Patrick Doughman, Sasha Kinens, Rosy Petri, Vicki Reed, Janet Roberts, and Doug Witz.

The “Faces of Wisconsin” exhibition is on view at Cedarburg Art Museum in the historic along with the Wisconsin Watercolor Society’s Little Gems exhibition that occupies the first floor of the museum. Currently, the Cedarburg Art Museum maintains visitor hours of Fridays and Saturdays, 12:00 to 4:00pm. Protocols of required mask-wearing and ten visitors at a time are in place. (Through May 9)

Africlassical Series: SistaStrings, livestream, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee duo SistaStrings, Chauntee Ross (vocals and violin) and Monique Ross (vocals and cello) combine their classical background and R&B with a touch of gospel influence for an original sound. After graduating from the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin, the duo has performed with Peter Mulvey, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

Parker Millsap and His Band, livestream, 8 p.m.

The Pabst Theater presents Parker Millsap and His Band streamed from 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, TN. The Oklahoma native blends blues, country, rock, Americana and folk. Expect to hear selections from Millsaps’ fifth album Be Here Instead.

Kevn Kinney’s Free Parking livestream; 7 p.m.

With a career that began co-publishing a humble music ‘zine that would turn into the Shepherd Express, Milwaukee expatriate Kevn Kinney has since gone on to fame with his band Drivin N Cryin. His Free Parking series of livestreams offer up Kinney’s laid-back folky side along with free-range, between-song observations about whatever crosses his mind. He might even bring up his WAMI Hall of Fame recognition.

Sunday, April 11, 2021

Chris Porterfield Carpecast livestream, 8 p.m.

Café Carpe in Fort Atkinson is one of the area’s finest listening rooms for live music. This will be Chris Porterfield’s first solo acoustic show at the venue, having participated in the annual Lamplighter series in December. Porterfield talked about his recent Field Report album almost a year ago.

