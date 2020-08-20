This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 20-26, 2020

× Expand Photo credit: Jeff Fasano Chris Smither

This week, you can listen to a performance of Virtual Jazz in the Park, the Virtual Bublr Bash and Chris Smither, Peter Mulvey & The Suitcase Junket without leaving your house. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, August 20

Virtual Jazz in the Park online @ 6:30 p.m.

While Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park may be quiet, Lockjaw featuring local jazz heavyweights guitarist Manty Ellis, trumpeter Jamie Breiwick, percussionist Luis Diaz and guitarist Toty Ramos will present a virtual take on the Thursday evening East Town tradition. The band’s name is a tribute legendary saxophonist Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, the group veers into a variety of genres.

Stream: Facebook event page

Rock the Stream featuring Shonn Hinton and Shotgun livestream @ 7p.m.

Shotgun’s heavy, soulful funk is led by Shonn Hinton, the Milwaukee native who toured the world with Patti LaBelle, Jill Scott, John Legend and Mary J Blige. The performance benefits True Skool, whose mission is to engage, educate and empower youth and communities through transformative creative arts and hip-hop culture.

Stream: Facebook event page

Kyle Feerick @ Café Benelux, 6 p.m.

The “Jazz” In The Park…Ing Lot” series continues with Kyle Feerick’s uplifting, soulful folk-rock. With five albums to his credit Feerick’s polished yet laidback sound will be perfect late Summer soundtrack. Seating is limited and socially distanced.

Friday, August 21

Photo credit: Jeff Fasano Chris Smither

Chris Smither, Peter Mulvey & The Suitcase Junket livestream @8 p.m.

Songwriter/guitarist Chris Smither is a musical treasure who seems to have flown just under the radar for over 50 years. His deftly finger-picked folk-blues draw a line from the playing of Mississippi John Hurt to storytelling of Bob Dylan. Milwaukee-native Peter Mulvey’s annual tour-by-bicycle likely won’t happen this year—you have to wonder how a road dog like Mulvey is adapting to these times. New songs are a fair bet. The Suitcase Junket aka Matt Lorenz’ latest album was produced by Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin building on elements of jangly folk, fuzzed-out blues, oddly textured psych-rock.

Stream: Facebook event page

Saturday, August 22

2020 Virtual Bublr Bash livestream @ 5 p.m.

Bublr Bikes, the greater Milwaukee nonprofit bikeshare organization mission is to deliver a sustainable bikeshare system for everyone. They have gathered a one-night music festival that offers a buffet of talent including Vincent Van Great & Ninja Sauce, Amanda Huff, Sista Strings, Immortal Girlfriend, Sleeper Sound, Yogi B & Keez and Rio Lanza.

Stream: BublrBikes.org/bash