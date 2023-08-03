This Week in Milwaukee: August 3-9, 2023

× Expand Black Arts Fest MKE logo

LGBTQ+ Progress Award Awards, All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Reunion, Caribbean Festival 2023, Black Arts Fest MKE, R&B Cadets at Lake Park, a visit from Sir Richard Bishop … and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, August 3

LGBTQ+ Progress Award Awards @ Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, 5 p.m.

Established in 2015 by the Shepherd Express, the LGBTQ+ Progress Awards recognizes individuals, businesses and organizations that have, through their long-term community engagement—from arts and culture to philanthropy and from activism to health and education—contributed to the progress of equality, human rights and quality of LGBTQ life in Milwaukee and Southern Wisconsin. Read about the 2023 recipients here: shepherdexpress.com/shepherdevents/lgbtq-progress-awards.

The Shepherd Express is excited to celebrate LGBTQ+ progress in Milwaukee on Thursday, August 3 at the beautiful Saint Kate Arts Hotel. With your support, we can make great strides in Milwaukee and beyond! Ticket info here: shepex.boldtypetickets.com/events/140852081/lgbtq-plus-progress-awards.

Friday, August 4

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Reunion @ Kingfish Stadium (7817 Sheridan Road, Kenosha) and The Civil War Museum (5400 1st Ave., Kenosha)

From 1943 through 1951 the Kenosha Comets were a women’s professional baseball team that played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Hollywood’s film A League of Their Own was based on the AAGPBL and this weekend Kenosha hosts events celebrating a reunion with an exhibition game visitkenosha.com/event/usa-womens-national-team-and-american-girl-baseball-game/2383 on Friday and an AAGPBL exhibit at The Civil War Museum Friday and Saturday only museums.kenosha.org/civil-war-museum.

The Manty Ellis Jazz Series - Juli Wood Quartet @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts recognizes Manty Ellis for his contributions to Milwaukee's jazz history and community. Known as a musician, educator and “chief encourager”, the ongoing series of performances is named in his honor.

Presumably in town for Mondays’ R&B Cadets show, saxophonist Juli Wood leads her quartet through a few of their favorites from the Suomen Saloss (translation: in the Finnish woods ) recording, as well as standards and tunes by Thelonious Monk, Johnny Griffin, Benny Golson, Eddie Harris and others.

Saturday, August 5

Caribbean Festival 2023 @ S. Fourth Street & West Madison Street, 9 a.m.

× Expand Caribbean Festival logo

Caribbean Festival is a one-day celebration featuring the diversity of every country that makes up the Caribbean & Latin America-Puerto Rican, Cuban, Dominican, Mexican, Jamaican and more. The festival will have live cultural entertainment, contests, music, exhibitors and vendors; it takes place in Walker’s Point.

Black Arts Fest MKE @ Henry Maier Festival Park, noon

Black Arts Fest MKE, the annual festival that celebrates the deep roots of African Heritage and the creativity of Black cultural arts is packed with fun-filled festivities for all ages including kids, youth, teens, adults and seniors. Enjoy this multi-generational experience of Black culture and community through live performances in music, art, heritage, poetry, dance, shopping, food, fun and fashion.

Mighty Deerlick, Lack of Reason, Floor Model @ Falcon Bowl, 8 p.m.

In 1982 the Slow Pedestrians debuted in La Crosse at Central High Auditorium. Band members Dan Franke and Dave “Funk” Reinholdt migrated to Milwaukee and continued as The Mighty Deerlick. Now, four decades later, the unabashed hijinks and love of rock and roll are still on display suggesting high energy music just might be the Fountain of Youth. Franke has recently launched the collective 3000 Hits, which aims to document overlooked music including MDL: 3000hits.bandcamp.com/album/stag-nation-ep.

Fellow veterans of the punk rock trenches Lack of Reason and Floor Model all but guarantee the ruckus will continue. Earplugs are suggested.

Sweetie w/ Jinksie and Won’t Stay Dead @ Last Rites MKE, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee trio have the Wendy Norton/Ryan King seal of approval, Sweetie and Won’t Stay Dead roll in from Chicago to deliver an easy listening evening of female-centric goth, punk, rock and roll and surf sounds.

Sunday, August 6

Two strands of jazz DNA will be on display in Bay View and East Town when a pair of duos perform.

Rempis/Heinemann Duo @ The Sugar Maple, 4 p.m.

Saxophonist Dave Rempis will be joined by bassist Jakob Heinemann with improvisation in the menu as the free jazz duo set sail for parts unknown.

David Hazeltine & Billy Peterson @ Mason Street Grill, 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy David Hazeltine David Hazeltine

Pianist and educator David Hazeltine, who has worked with the likes of Eddie Harris, Jon Faddis, Joe Henderson, will be joined by bassist Billy Peterson. At age 16 Peterson joined The Righteous Brothers and never looked back. He played on Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks, and has played/performed with Les Paul, Dick Pinney, Prince, Dewey Redman, Lenny Breau, Mose Allison and many more.

Andrew Dice Clay @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m.

Andrew Dice Clay’s 1989 debut album, Dice, included the parental advisory label that simply read “Warning: This Album is Offensive.” Clay was also the only performer ever “Banned For Life from MTV.” In 1990 the late Sinéad O'Connor withdrew from an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” due to the comedian’s misogynistic humor. Has Clay mellowed? Trivia: When O’Connor bowed out, her replacement as musical guest was Milwaukee’s Spanic Boys.

Monday, August 7

Musical Mondays - R&B Cadets @ Lake Park, 6:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Erol Reyal R&B Cadets The R&B Cadets

With annual reunion concerts serving a danceable feasts, the R&B Cadets—collectively Paul Cebar, Robin Pluer, John Sieger, Juli Wood, Bob Jennings, Mike Sieger and Bobby Schneider—realign for an evening and then bounce back into separate musical orbits. The venerable group was out of time even back in its ‘80s heyday. Thankfully that hasn’t changed. shepherdexpress.com/culture/supporting-milwaukee-arts/paul-cebar-robin-pluer-and-john-sieger-the-r-b-cadets

Tuesday, August 8

Sir Richard Bishop w/Nineteen Thirteen @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

× “She Loves You/Mekong/Safe House” by Sir Richard Bishop

Founding member of the band Sun City Girls, guitarist Sir Richard Bishop was part of that trio’s prolific (over 50 albums) lifespan of unpredictable, genre-smearing, experimental music. Since 1998 Bishop has released 18 albums, collaborating and touring with the likes of Bill Orcutt, Chris Corsano, Bill Callahan and Will Oldham. Milwaukee’s Nineteen Thirteen has no problem coloring outside the lines, building songs and soundscapes around cello, loops and drum kit.

Wednesday, August 9

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials @ Racine Zoo, 5:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials - Facebook Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

For over 30 years Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials' sound has featured rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with Lil’ Ed’s rough-edged, soulful vocals. This is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets.

Sundance Head @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Sundance Head comes by his musical talent honestly, growing up in a household watching and learning from his father Roy Head. Throughout the course of his career Head has written and recorded with the likes of ZZ Top and been a top finisher on American Idol and The Voice.