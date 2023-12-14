This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 14-20, 2023

× Expand Photo by Kevin Voil Stirrup

Pause for Peace, a Benefit Concert for Ukrainian Soldiers' Prosthetics, Winter Wonder Woods @ Hawthorn Glen, Jon Langford and Sally Timms’ Holiday Art and Music Show, Sleighriders annual benefit concert at Shank, Bitchin Bajas at Colectivo’s last waltz and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Dec. 14

Pause for Peace @ War Memorial Center, 5 p.m.

The Milwaukee VA is partnering with the War Memorial Center and the Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Suicide Prevention Task Force to provide solace and a helping hand to those adversely affected by recent world events.

Chaplain Robert Allen, head of Chaplain Services at the Milwaukee VA, will lead a brief moment of silence at the center’s Eternal Flame memorial (Mason Street level) as the community comes together to pause and pray for peace this holiday season.

The goal is to provide mental health support to those struggling to cope with world events, including attacks on U.S. military bases, regional conflicts and human atrocities. Support and resources for Veterans as well as the general population will be available.

Erik Koskinen Band w/Dandy L. Freling and Luke LeBlanc @ Anodyne, 8 p.m.

Musically sprouted from the blend of American folk, country, rock-n-roll and blues, Erik Koskinen and his top-shelf band realize a sound that is distinctive and fresh while familiar and classic. Koskinen's albums are a lyrical and musical metaphor of American's theaters of war, of history, of relationships, and of the reflections in the mirror.

A highway-kind traveler, Dandy L. Freling combines a touch of the high and lonesome hollers of the Appalachian hill people with the low-down, dusty grooves of the cosmic cowboys. Luke LeBlanc is a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter who delivers dynamic and versatile original performances that feature a warm, organic merging of rootsy folk and pop. As noted by The Current, LeBlanc’s music is “so delicate, understated, and careful in its construction that you forget it’s taking apart how to live in such an unstable world while giving solace and a place for rest.”

Benefit Concert Fundraising for Ukrainian Soldiers' Prosthetics @ St. Robert Roman Catholic Church (4019 N Farwell Ave., Shorewood), 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. will host a benefit concert donating all the proceeds from the concert to Revived Soldiers Ukraine charity foundation, to offset the costs of prosthetics for wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it’s been estimated that as many as 20,000 to 50,000 Ukrainians have become amputees. Depending on the prosthetic device, each amputation treatment can cost as much as $100,000.

The Christmas benefit concert will feature Roman Rudnytsky, who is an American concert pianist of Ukrainian background. A graduate of The Juilliard School, he performed concerts in 100 countries. Mr. Rudnytsky has been a featured soloist with many orchestras around the world and was a prize winner in ten international and national piano competitions.

Friday, Dec. 15

Winter Wonder Woods @ Hawthorn Glen (1130 N. 60th St.), 5 p.m. (also Saturday)

Hawthorn Glen will be decorated with nearly 100,000 lights that will line a quarter mile of trails (map will be provided). In addition to the lights, the trail will feature various holiday and nature-themed displays that highlight winter holidays celebrated throughout December. The trail will also include a selfie station, hiking Santa, educational facts and more. Following the hike, participants are welcome to sit by the fire and enjoy warm drinks and treats available for purchase at the concessions area (cash only).

Bitchin Bajas @ The Back Room @ Colectivo, 8 p.m.

"I Can't Sleep" by The Quilz

In what may be the venue’s final concert, The Back Room @ Colectivo, chooses to keep it weird. At it since 2010, Chicago’s Bitchin Bajas imaginative sonic explorations built around the sound of vintage analog synthesizers struck a nerve with the album Switched on Ra, referencing iconoclasts Wendy Carlos and Sun Ra. Expect an evening of heavy drift and drone.

Stirrup @ Sugar Maple, 8 p.m.

Stirrup is Fred Lonberg-Holm (cello), Nick Macri (bass) and Charles Rumback (drums). Formed in Chicago in 2009, the trio is a true collective with all three musicians writing and arranging with an emphasis on a unique, genre defiant group sound.

Exploratory, deep bass ostinatos, moody harmonies, strings shape-shifting from lyrical to noise, extended structures and a dynamic rhythmic pulse are all jumping off points for the group with a wide range influences as varied as the list of bands and musicians Stirrup’s members have worked with including Ken Vandermark, Anthony Braxton, Ron Miles, Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab), Tony Malaby, Wilco, Zeena Parkins, Mark Eitzel, Nina Nastasia, Hector Zazou, Joe McPhee, Boxhead Ensemble and Peter Brötzmann.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Jon and Sally Holiday Art and Music Show @ Northern Ground (1127 S. 2nd Street), 4 p.m.

×

Sally is Sally Timms and Jon is Jon Langford; this might be the Mini Mekons or the Timms Langford Overdrive Acoustic Recital and Kazoo Masterclass. It doesn’t matter. Decades ago, Timms and Langford (of The Mekons) relocated to Chicago and Milwaukee music fans have been all the richer. The fact that this venue was built as a church and later turned into a chocolate factory makes perfect sense as another chapter in The Mekons’ Ulysses-like saga.

Bristlehead w/Panalure @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

×

Consider Mike Fredrickson’s Bristlehead as a musical work-in-progress. The bassist-bandleader’s songwriting skill is near legendary, and the current incarnation of the group spotlights the talent of keyboardist Bob Jennings. Americana-centric Panalure was dealt a major blow this summer when guitarist Michael De Boer died unexpectedly. His spirit will undoubtedly continue to inform the band as it did over the course of their four albums.

Sunday, Dec. 17

World in Action @ Cactus Club, noon

Photo Via Cactus Club - CactusClubMilwaukee.com World in Action

Some of us are old enough to recall the days when the Pulaski High School marching band would play at halftime. Everything changes, eh? Whether or not you care about the Packers, Milwaukee Record’s Halftime Series at Cactus Club gives you a reason to follow the game. Check out Milwaukee’s Aaarcho-inspired peace punks World In Action formed in Milwaukee in 2023 as an outlet to channel ever growing anxieties about the current social and political climate. Featuring members of Splatter Pattern, Indonesian Junk, Law/Less, Cougar Den, Gallery Night, and Chinese Telephones.

Matt Wilson Christmas Tree-O @ Arc Theatre, Saint Kate — The Arts Hotel, 4:30 p.m.

×

Led by the world-renowned drummer Matt Wilson (Herbie Hancock, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Andrew Hill, Elvis Costello, John Zorn), the Christmas Tree-O is a beloved holiday-centric jazz ensemble featuring Jeff Lederer on reeds and Paul Sikivie on bass. Celebrated for their vibrant and fun-loving performances, the group has become a mainstay of the holiday season, entertaining audiences across the U.S. and Canada. Their unique blend of traditional holiday spirit and contemporary jazz styling promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Monday, Dec. 18

Annual Sleighriders Show and Charity Auction @ Shank Hall, 7 p.m.

×

Forty of the best, most experienced, most professional musicians of the Milwaukee music scene join together again for the annual Sleighriders show and charity auction. These musicians join forces in one gigantic rockin' band. It's a very special holiday event that you don't want to miss, a true Milwaukee tradition. For over three decades the band has donated their time and talents for charity, this year sponsoring Variety of Wisconsin helping disabled children.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

WAMI Open House @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 7 p.m.

Free and open to the public, all are invited. Learn more about WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) and its roots in the Wisconsin music industry. WAMI members and board members will be present to answer questions about how the organization works to improve the musical culture in Wisconsin.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Milwaukee Jazz Institute Big Band Holiday @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield), 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

×

Get into the spirit of the season with this uplifting program of soulful and swingin’ big band jazz versions of holiday classics with the Milwaukee Jazz Institute Big Band directed by Jason Gillette, featuring vocalist Donna Woodall. Witness this spectacular 17-piece band composed of the region's top jazz artists as they perform music from Duke Ellington's album The Nutcracker Suite, Sammy Nestico‘s arrangement of “Jingle Bells,” Gordon Goodwin’s reimagining of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” and other holiday standards that have been performed by legends such as Count Basie, Maynard Ferguson and Ella Fitzgerald.