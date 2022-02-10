This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 10-16, 2022

Thursday, Feb. 10

Brian Lynch Quartet @ Bar Centro, 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Milwaukee Institute of Jazz, multi-Grammy-winning trumpeter and educator Brian Lynch returns for a concert in his hometown with Mark Davis on piano, Jeff Hamann on bass and Kyle Swan on drums. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Lynch’s resume includes work with legends Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers; the Horace Silver Quintet; Eddie Palmieri; Phil Woods and Prince. Before the show Lynch is hosting a workshop on jazz improvisation. Walk-ins for the workshop are welcome, but space is limited. RSVP to reserve a spot. More info here milwaukeejazzinstitute.org/event-details/mji-presents-the-brian-lynch-quartet-in-concert

Lynch also performs Friday with the Bonifas Electric Band Friday Feb. 11 at Caroline’s Jazz Club, 9:30 p.m.

Ogni Suono @ Jan Serr Studio, UWM Peck School of the Arts, 7:30 p.m.

× “Clamor” by Ogni Suono

MKE Unplugged presents Ogni Suono. The duo explores “the wide-ranging musical, dramatic, and theatrical possibilities inherent in the synthesis of saxophone and voice.” Formed by saxophonists Noa Even and Phil Pierick, the duo fearlessly colors outside the lines mixing musicianship and humor, moving from virtuosity to speaking to their horns—recalling Sun Ra and maverick multi-instrumentalist Rahsaan Roland Kirk.

Erik Koskinen w/Long Mama @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 8 p.m.

× "Drag Seeing You” by Erik Koskinen

Here’s a fine double bill of Americana. Erik Koskinen’s songs recall a blend of James McMurtry and Robert Earl Keen and his bio aims high, saying he “channels the ways of Whitman and reverently enters the anthology of uniquely crafted wry songs with the likes of Woody Guthrie and Ry Cooder while speaking as plainly as your neighbor.” Opener Long Mama includes songwriter Kat Wodtke with support from Andrew Koenig and Nick Lang (Buffalo Gospel) plus bassist Samual Odin (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades). With 2019’s four song EP as a place marker, here’s hoping for new material.

Friday, Feb. 11

Shane McAdams, “Greener Pastures LLC” @ The Alice Wilds, 5 p.m.

The opening reception of Shane McAdams’ “Greener Pastures LLC” is an exhibition of recent work named after the artist’s father’s landscaping business. McAdams is a landscape painter in the broadest sense of the word, allowing the physical world to guide his work in both process and content. He is an artist, writer, curator and educator commuting between Brooklyn, NY and Cedarburg; he also runs the Real Tinsel gallery on Mitchell Street.

Adam Beadel Chews Your Words @ Grove Gallery, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee letterpress artist Adam Beadel will exhibit his newest large broadside poems, relief prints, Wheel of Fortune woodcut, and other typographic wonders at this opening reception. His mysterious Gravity Computer will be on view along with linocut flowers, and souvenir paper hats.

Beadel’s works were all hand-printed using antique wood and lead type in his letterpress print shop. He takes ideas, words, phrases, even individual letters, and transforms them into art. This is letterpress like you've never seen it before.

Off Broadway USA w/Cabin Essence @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Forty years ago, Off Broadway released a pair of albums that rivaled fellow Illinoisians Cheap Trick for sheer rock and roll energy. Seeing guitarist John Ivan in full flight back then, when the band performed at an Appleton bowling alley was a revelation. The chiming, muscular songs “Stay In Time,” “Full Moon Turn My Head Around” and “Automatic” have long been etched into the power pop canon. A 2008 Milwaukee show saw front man Cliff Johnson in fine voice. With Ivan and Rob Harding, a legit pair of unsung guitar heroes riding shotgun, this is about as good as it gets for fans.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Mitten Fest @ Burnhearts, noon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mitten Fest Mitten Fest

In a city of festivals Mitten Fest stands alone. Hearty folk that we are, a street festival in February is not as far-fetched as it might seem. After skipping last year thanks to the pandemic, the Bayview festival returns to the corner of Logan and Potter for eight hours of music and celebration.

DJ Chris Schulist will spin between acts starting at 1 p.m. with NilexNile, followed by No Seatbelts, Telethon, Guerrilla Ghost and Gego Y Nony. And raise a toast to the late Rachel Nagy, singer for the Detroit Cobras, who turned up the heat at Mitten Fest a few years back.

Plenty of drink choices will be available: Central Waters Brewery, Bell’s Brewery, Burnhearts Brandyland old fashioneds (with Bittercube Bitters), Tito’s Milk Punch, and Valentine coffee; food vendors and a local vendors art, craft, and maker fair. Need another reason to attend? Burnhearts will also accept cash and non-perishables for Hunger Task Force along with clothing donations.

Monday, Feb. 14

Bruce Dickinson @ Pabst Theater, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Group Bruce Dickinson Bruce Dickinson

Far more than the singer for Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson is also a commercial pilot, New York Times Top 10 best-selling author and international fencer, among other things. The first part of this show will be Dickinson taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, Iron Maiden anecdotes and experiences encompassing not just the giddy heights but also the extreme lows. The second part will be devoted to Q&A from the audience with Dickinson fielding any and all questions.