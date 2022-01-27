This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2022

All events and times were accurate as of press time. Due to the fluctuating pandemic numbers, please consult venues to confirm that events are happening. Please consider getting vaccinated.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Timothy McAllister, Guest Artist Masterclass @ UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts (Music Recital Hall, Room 175, 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 6 p.m.

Timothy McAllister

Renowned saxophonist Timothy McAllister is a member of the renowned PRISM Quartet, and a champion of contemporary music credited with dozens of recordings and over 150 premieres of new compositions by eminent and emerging composers worldwide. His rise to international fame came in 2009 with his celebrated work in John Adams’s City Noir. This event will feature performances by members of the UWM Saxophone Studio

Friday, Jan 28

Donna Woodall Group @ Caroline’s, 9:30 p.m.

"7 Year Itch" by The Donna Woodall Group

The Donna Woodall Group take the stage at Caroline’s with their blend of Jazz, blues, soul, and pop. Woodall released the CD The Subject Love back in 2002, but when the pandemic hit shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/donna-woodall-cautiously-plots-her-future she used the time to word on new material. Here’s hoping for a new album. Also in jazz news, live music returns to Sam’s Place tonight. samsplacejazz.com

K-Town Burlesque @ Rhode Center for the Arts (514 56th Street, Kenosha), 8 p.m.

K-Town Burlesque

Picture a speakeasy nightclub. Now picture Heaven. Now picture a speakeasy nightclub in Heaven. What do the angels do at the end of a hard day of harp solos and interventions? Where do they go to unwind?

In 2014, the first K-Town Burlesque event featured live music, comedy, magic and burlesque dance. This year will spotlight house band Tail Spin, magician Magic Dave, comedian John O’Neill, singer Erin Riccio, burlesque dancers Vee Valentine, Bobby Spear, Mae Summers, and Ms. J Blue. This show will also feature a continuation of the hilarious detective serial, “The Swell Dick,” by the Pressed Ham Players.

Also Saturday. More info here facebook.com/events/274968528000345

Koch Marshall Trio @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Koch Marshall Trio

Greg Koch, Dylan Koch and Toby Marshall play this rescheduled concert. Expect to hear plenty of groove, virtuosity and humor. During the pandemic the trio figured out a way to record their sophomore album, From the Up'Nuh. The title comes from Dylan’s shorthand slang for the Koch family’s retreat in Crivitz, Wisconsin, aka Up North.

Working again with Steve Hamilton, Greg says this album had more production whereas the previous trio album was recorded almost all live. Greg spoke about releasing an album and riding out lockdown here shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/second-time-around-for-koch-marshall-trio-with-from-the-up-n

Saturday, Jan. 29

Bluegrass Winter Heater w/ The MilBillies, Good Morning Bedlam and High & Rising @ Anodyne (224 W. Bruce St.), 7 p.m.

× The MilBillies - "Hoods"

Milwaukee Bluegrass quintet The MilBillies display musicianship that allows soloists to dart in and out of each other’s sonic paths like dragon flies on a summer day. Built on three-part harmony, Good Morning Bedlam’s sound has been described as “furious folk” which finds the group leaning toward pop.

× “Dancing Fool” by Good Morning Bedlam

High & Rising’s “groovy grass” tie-dyed take on the genre call to mind patchouli and outdoor festivals. Fronted by upright bassist-vocalist Laura Farley, the group’s debut album Howl included contributions from members of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Chicken Wire Empire and Joseph Huber’s band.

× High & Rising - "Mississippi National"

Robyn Pluer @ Bar Centro, 8 p.m.

Midnight Hound @ Dino’s, 9 p.m.

× “Brother Can You Spare A Dime” by Robin Pluer and the Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra

Riverwest heats up Saturday with a pair of shows just blocks away from each other. Jazz-centric Bar Centro has Cadet/Milwaukeean/Coquette Robyn Pluer in their cozy setting. Saturday is also the first full band show at the newly renovated Dino’s. Midnight Hound (formerly Axehandle Hound) will do the honors.

Peter Thomas and His Magnificent Cello @ The Sugar Maple, 4 p.m.

× "The Exchange" (2019) by Debra Kaye; Cory Tiffin, clarinet; Peter Thomas, cello

Peter Thomas is a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and was Best Acoustic Musician in the Shepherd Express 2021 Best of Milwaukee awards. On Saturday, the former member of I’m Not a Pilot moonlights with his electric cello and looper pedal.