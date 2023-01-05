This Week in Milwaukee: January 5-11, 2023

2023 is here and the new year offers an NA celebration, comedy, Irish ballads, one night of Memento Mori, a visit from guitar legend Albert Lee, The Mighty Deerlick’s halftime show and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Jan. 5

Barry Dodd @ County Clare, 8 p.m.

× 'The Leaving of Liverpool' by Barry Dodd

Singer and guitarist Barry Dodd grew up in Dublin, Ireland where he learned songs from legendary traditional group The Dubliners. He’s run folk clubs in Europe, tried his hand at organic farming in Corsica, and settled in Milwaukee--where he performs contemporary Irish ballads and drinking songs Thursdays at County Clare.

Friday, Jan. 6

LJ & The Company w/ Troy Tyler, Silas Short and NilexNile @ Nō Studios, 7 p.m.

Nō Studios presents a full night of live music with Silas Short Soul and classic R&B sounds, Troy Tyler (who appeared in Rick Ross' NPR Tiny Desk performance) and NilexNile’s positive hip-hop.

Albert Lee w/Derek Pritzl @ Anodyne, 7 p.m.

× “Sweet Little Lisa” by Albert Lee

Here’s a chance to see a legit guitar hero up close. In the ‘60s, Albert Lee cut his teeth with the likes of Jimmy Page and Ritchie Blackmore in London. With proto-pub rock band Head, Hands & Feet, Lee set himself apart as a country-influenced picker which led to work in America with The Crickets, Emmylou Harris and a 20 year gig with the Everly Brothers.

With his group The Gamble, Derek Pritzl has been moving into the funky territory blazed by the Delaney & Bonnie & Friends. This opening spot should be a good time to catch Pritzl’s songwriting in a spotlight of its own.

Pete Correale w/Dobie Maxwell @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× Pete Correale – “Everything About Flying Is Stressful”

Originally from New York, comedian Pete Correale’s comedy is reflective of his life and the experiences he's been through. With a conversational delivery and disarming regular New York guy attitude, Pete makes you feel like you're listening to the funniest guy at a party. Opener “Mr. Lucky,” aka Dobie Maxwell, has been at it since 1985 and has worked with Richard Pryor, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld and Robin Williams—among others.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Saturday, Jan 7

N/A Day: A “Dry January” Beverage Festival @ The Cooperage, noon

DJ Christreater spins the soundtrack for the second annual N/A Day shindig. From noon to 4 p.m., the “Dry January” beverage festival will be serving up unlimited samples of non-alcoholic products from dozens of vendors. 4th Dimension Sobriety will also be on-site to offer information on their organization. Whether you’re taking January off, looking to make a lasting change, or you just want to work some non-alcoholic options, this is the place to be.

Garret Waite Trio @ Bar Centro, 8 p.m.

× “Sihaya” by Garrett Waite

Berklee-educated guitarist Garrett Waite is joined by drummer Devin Drobka and bassist Clay Schaub for an evening of lively, adventurous music touching on jazz, funk, Latin, blues and world influences.

Sunday, Jan. 8

The Mighty Deerlick @ Cactus Club, Halftime

× Expand Photo courtesy The Mighty Deerlick The Mighty Deerlick The Mighty Deerlick

Cactus Club’s unique spin on NFL halftime shows finishes up the regular season with The Mighty Deerlick playing during halftime of the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. A win puts the Packers in the playoffs. Early odds have Green Bay favored by three points, a mere field goal, a one-score game. Green Bay at Lambeau in January has to be home field advantage. But only suckers bet, right? Want a sure thing? For decades The Mighty Deerlick has effortlessly refused to take themselves seriously, ricocheting from punk to power pop—as much fun to watch as listen to.

Monday, Jan. 9

Carthage Theatre Presents Memento Mori

@ Carthage College (2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha), 7 p.m.

× Expand Image via Carthage College Carthage College 'Memento Mori'

The Carthage Theatre Department will remount the production of Memento Mori for one night only; the performance is free and open to the public. Memento Mori is a fantastical story woven from the collective minds of the ensemble and directors, all grappling with life's biggest questions: Why are we here? Why does that matter? And what comes next? The play is a modern and imaginative reflection on mortality, grief, and the afterlife developed by the student ensemble and faculty director Neil Scharnick.

“Between Yesterday and Where, The Magic of Macondo” @ Latino Arts, through Feb. 17

× Expand Image: Latino Arts Latino Arts 'Between Yesterday and Where' Latino Arts “Between Yesterday and Where, The Magic of Macondo”

“Between Yesterday and Where, The Magic of Macondo” is an exploration of the idea that personal identity that can occupy a physical or figurative space informed by cultural heritage and external forces. Artists participating in this exhibition are part of the Macondo collective that shares the idea that place of origin is a duality between geography and cultural heritage.

It spreads with the exodus of individuals on its way through life and the world. In other words, the mythical village that Gabriel Garcia Marquez created in the pages of 100 Years of Solitude is a universal village shared in the collective Latin American legacy that exists in our cultural practices and lived experiences beyond the geographical location of our birth. Moe info here: latinoartsinc.org/exhibits/between-yesterday-and-where-the-magic-of-macondo-i-entre-ayer-y-el-adonde-la-magia-de-macondo.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Winter Legends and Lore with Chad Lewis @ Shorewood Village Center (3920 N. Murray Ave.), 6:30 p.m.

× Chad Lewis - The Wendigo: Swiftrunner's Story

Winter may seem like a quiet time of year, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories. Paranormal researcher and author Chad Lewis delves into the more ominous side of the season in a program titled “Winter Legends and Lore.” Lewis will share odd tales of Santa Claus, Krampus the Christmas Monster, and the deadly wendigo—as well as stories of little people, New Year's Eve rituals, and numerous other holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year.

Lewis will also examine bizarre superstitions and strange weather predictions. His chilling stories are an apt compliment to the darkness of Wisconsin’s cold and shadowy nights.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Casey Frey @ Milwaukee Improv (20110 Lower Union St.

Brookfield), 8 p.m.

× “GOMF” by DVBBS

How about some midweek comedy at The Corners? Los Angeles resident Casey Frey boasts a unique, singular voice and is quickly emerging as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after comedians and personalities. Frey’s gained visibility with his multi-character appearance in the video for “GOMF” by Dvbbs.