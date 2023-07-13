This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2023

× Expand Photo: Harley-Davidson - harley-davidson.com Harley-Davidson Homecoming Parade Harley-Davidson Homecoming Parade

Bastille Days turns 40 and Harley-Davidson turns 120, Bastille West, guitarist Fareed Haque, Evan Christian reopens Gibraltar, Cajun music form Feufollet …and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, July 13

Bastille Days @ Cathedral Square Park, though Sunday

Bastille Days, the largest French themed outdoor festival in North America, turns 40 as the four-day extravaganza offers up French food, entertainment, vendors and the annual Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk through the streets of Downtown. After a successful reboot in 2022, this year's festival includes the iconic Eiffel Tower replica, making its return amid ongoing restoration efforts.

Five stages of music include Elephonic, Mambo Surfers, Extra Crispy Brass Band, The Milbillies, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound and former Milwaukeean vocalist Robyn Pluer, who has been playing the event since 1995 (shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/robin-pluer-back-for-bastille-days). More info here: easttown.com/bastille-days.

Harley Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival @ various locations, through Sunday

Milwaukee’s own Harley-Davidson turns 120 and they are throwing a bash that take place at Veteran’s Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum and other spots around town. Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls will offer motorcycle demonstrations, factory tours, and police skills riding demonstrations.

Music includes Foo Fighters, Green Day, The Cult, Abby Jeanne, KennyHoopla, Phantogram, Ghost Hounds, White Reaper, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Cody Jinks. The festival will also introduce Matty Matheson's Burger Build Off, where the chef, actor, author, and restaurateur will host a head-to-head cook-off, crafting the ultimate burger. Motocross show Nitro Circus will showcase the stunts of the Ives Brothers Wall of Death & Ball of Steel. More info here: harley-davidson.com/us/en/content/event-calendar/homecoming.html.

Friday July, 14

Bastille Day West Fest @ West Vliet Street between 57th and 60th Streets, 4 p.m.

Everyone loves an underdog. Bastille Day West presents three blocks of French fun in the heart of the west side. Music from Milwaukee Hot Club, Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra, The Hungry Williams and the Best Westerns. An Eiffel Tower Model Contest, French Immersion School Choir, WI Bike Federation Escargot Races and more.

Fareed Haque Quintet @ bar centro, 8 p.m.

× “Rara” by Fareed Haque

World class music in a cozy venue. Fareed Haque is a modern guitar virtuoso. Steeped in classical and jazz traditions, his unique command of the guitar and different musical styles inspire his musical ventures with tradition and fearless innovation. Haque has toured and recorded with Joe Zawinul, Billy Cobham, Dave Holland and many others.

The show will include classical guitar selections from his new album Casseus!, the music of music of Frantz Casseus, the Haitian-American guitarist and composer. Haque will be joined by Alex Austin on bass, Greg Fundis on drums, Kevin Kozol on keys, and Juan Pastor on percussion.

Evan Christian @ Gibraltar, 8 p.m.

In 2018 musician/entrepreneur Evan Christian closed the Walker’s Point lounge and music venue. Earlier this month the Flamenco-trained guitarist reopened the club at 131 N Jackson St. in the Third Ward.

Saturday, July 15

Mark Adams Son of Bill w/Chi Chi’s Restaurant, Iron Pizza and Toadskin @ Bremen Cafe, 9 p.m.

Four bands for the low price of zero dollars. MA-SoB grunge punch should be balanced nicely by Iron Pizza’s keyboard and drum machine stance, the pop confection of “Nobody’s Fool” sounds like summer. It’s also the grand opening of Chi Chi’s Restaurant, the band.

Sunday, July 16

Armenian Fest @ St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church (7825 W. Layton Ave.),

× Milwaukee Armenian Fest

Enjoy the food and music of the eastern Mediterranean. What began in the 1930s as a summer picnic for Milwaukee’s Armenian community has grown into a popular attraction for Milwaukee festival goers seeking alternatives to hamburgers and bratwurst. Food includes kabobs, bureks, and unique Armenian dishes and flavors.

Street Angels Dunk Tank Fundraiser @ The Cooperage, noon

Street Angels homeless and community outreach is moving. On Sunday you can support their important work by attending this event at The Cooperage. Madison’s State Line Distillery provides libational support, you can dunk local business leaders for a good cause, also food trucks and live music.

Monday, July 17

Shakespeare in the Park, Cymbeline @ Humboldt Park, 5 p.m.

Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park presents Cymbeline. An angry king, a wronged princess, young lovers torn apart. Lessons in kindness, forgiveness and the triumph of love. A 'Happily Ever After' for all ages. Join Milwaukee's Free Shakespeare in the Park for Shakespeare's comedic/tragic/romantic tale told in just 90 minutes. Abridged and directed by Optimist's resident Dramaturg ML Cogar, with Stage Management by Melissa L. Wanke.

Feufollet, Musical Mondays @ Lake Park, 6:30 p.m.

× “Jamais Un Autre Chance” by Feufollet

A lifetime ago I spent the afternoon at Master Trak recording studio in Crowley, Louisiana digging into the history of J.D. Miller. “Give this a listen,” my host said handing me a CD by Feufollet. The young, vibrant Southwest Louisiana band that starts with Cajun, honky-tonk, and string-band music and blasts off from there. Who says Milwaukee’s French-themed event has to end on Sunday?

Tuesday, July 18

Rose B. Simpson: Counterculture @ John Michael Kohler Arts Center Art Preserve (3636 Lower Falls Road, Sheboygan), through February 25, 2024

If we know something greater than ourselves is watching, will we do things differently?

The seven cast-concrete figures in Rose B. Simpson’s Counterculture are witnesses—reminders that the natural world is continuously watching humanity. Despite their over 10-foot height, the feminine-bodied forms show grace in their vigilance and space taking, carrying necklaces made of ceramic beads instead of taking up weapons.

Counterculture was created for and originally installed on the ancestral lands of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, in present-day Williamstown, Massachusetts. The sculptures’ move to Wisconsin traces the path of forced removal experienced by the Stockbridge-Munsee Community, which today is located on their reservation in northeastern Wisconsin, with members also living in other parts of Wisconsin, the U.S. and the world.

Wednesday, July 19

Door Shakespeare - The Old Man and The Old Moon @ Björklunden 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, 6:30 p.m.

Prior to the evening’s production of The Old Man and The Old Moon, catch a visit with music director Karen Mal and producing artistic director Amy Ensign for a chat about the music in the production. Mal will talk about her path to becoming a music director and share a bit about her creative process. Topics include pre-season preparation, music arrangement, voice and instrument choices and the rehearsal process.