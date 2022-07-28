This Week in Milwaukee: July 28-August 3, 2022

Musically, summer seems to be peaking. If you can’t find something that catches your interest this weekend, well, it’s not for lack of choices. Frogwater’s acoustic sound at lunch; the legendary Roger Waters makes a stop; the Riverwest 24 takes over the neighborhood with bikes, music and more.

The Psychedelic Furs and X offer their latest chapters; a tribute to the music of Elliott Smith features a full lineup for a good cause; from Brady Street to Granville to Puddler’s Hall, neighborhoods come alive. And SistaStrings make a triumphant return, and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, July 28

Frogwater, Tunes@Noon @411 Building Courtyard (411 E. Wisconsin Ave.), Noon

Frogwater, the long-running acoustic duo John "Jack" & Susan Nicholson, play the Thursday lunchtime series. With a battery of acoustic stringed instruments, they move effortlessly from Delta blues to Celtic sounds. They will be back again for Irish Fest in August.

Roger Waters, This Is Not a Drill Tour @ Fiserv Forum, 8 p.m.

Since his Pink Floyd days, Roger Waters’ music has dealt with humanity in both theme and concept. It also happens to have a tremendous shelf life. Wish You Were Here, Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall have become cultural touchstones. Since leaving Pink Floyd, Waters has reimagined his old material while still creating new music with a socio-political edge.

Friday, July 29

Riverwest 24 @ the streets of Riverwest, 7 p.m.

"SLOWER YOUR EXPECTATIONS." The jewel in the Keep Riverwest Weird crown is the Riverwest 24, aka The People's Holiday, the 24-hour bike race that all but takes over the neighborhood with a 4.6-mile loop. Back to form for 2022, avoiding the construction on Humboldt Avenue will keep riders on their toes. A Kid’s Ride, Family Lap, impromptu music and block parties—it’s a ride, not a race.

Mishmash Fest happens Friday at Art*Bar with Professor Pinkerton's Dead Man's Carnival featuring a live music circus variety show, Riverwest Arby’s (Pierce and Center) has ongoing music featuring Son of Bill, Holy Shit!, Cream Vellum and more; Floor Model plays at Pierce and Concordia Friday night; Dino’s has The Kush Trio Saturday at 3 p.m. and the Unofficial RW24 After Party Get Down at 8 p.m.

Pictures of Me: An Evening in Tribute to the Music of Elliott Smith @ Cactus Club, 8 p.m.

×

Elliott Smith was one of the most distinct voices of the ‘90s American indie underground and his intensely personal music found an unlikely path to a performance at the 1998 Academy Awards. Like his analog Nick Drake, Smith’s life was cut tragically short and his influence can still be heard today.

Milwaukee pays tribute to Smith’s legacy with a lineup that includes Apollo Vermouth, Crawlspace, Chris DeMay, members of Disq, Graham Hunt and Arielle Smith, Julia Blair, Long Mama, Brady Murphy, So Zuppy, Start Depart and Stephen Strupp. All proceeds will go towards Prevent Suicide Greater Milwaukee.

Sam Price & the True Believers @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Call it groove, call it “fonk”—you can hear that intangible essence of New Orleans music in Sam Price and the True Believers songs. The congas, the horns, the familiar percussive clank of a Clavinet are all part of the gumbo. Bassist-bandleader Sam Price takes cues from The Meters, Allen Toussaint with a side of Ben Harper.

The Psychedelic Furs w/X @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

×

The second act of British post-punk group The Psychedelic Furs has been a welcome one. With so many of their one-hit contemporaries riding not-so new waves of nostalgia, The Furs’ 2020 Made of Rain album found the Richard and Tim Butler-led group still vital, what seems light years from the band’s late ‘70s origin. Since 1983, Chicago-based saxophonist Mars Williams has lent his musical adventurousness to the Furs’ sound.

× Expand Photo by Kevin Hutchison X at an in-store appearance X at an in-store appearance

Truth be told, opening act X, is really more of a co-headliner. When John Doe’s June show in Milwaukee was postponed, it was good to know that this one was on the calendar. The band’s local history runs from Kevin Hutchinson’s chauffeur story to headlining Sprecher Brewery’s 30th anniversary party in 2015. That show found guitarist Jesse Dayton filling in for Billy Zoom who was sidelined with cancer. Undaunted, X’s 2020 album Alphabetland kicks ass, to put it politely, with the band not losing a step since the 1980 debut. Zoom, in particular, has all cylinders firing on “Delta 88 Nightmare”

Saturday, July 30

Brady Street Festival, 11 a.m.

×

This year’s festival takes place on Brady Street from Van Buren to Farwell Avenue, with a musical lineup featuring local acts on three stages that cuts across genres. With Brown’s Crew, Black Challenger, De La Luz, negative/positive, Mark Waldoch and The Hallelujah Ward, The Cactus Bros, De La Buena, GGOOLLDD and more, this might be the city’s best music festival, even if it is one day.

In between acts there is a wide variety of all-local food and vendors to visit. Additional activities include an Adventure Rock climbing wall, Division BMX Stunt Team, Great Lakes Wrestling Club Casablanca Rumble, The Casablanca Bellydancers, and the extremely popular Brady St. Babes Drag show.

Granville Gospel Fest and Blues Fest @ 8633 W. Brown Deer Road, Noon

×

Blues artist Ivy Ford plays an average of five shows a week. On Saturday she headlines the Granville Blues Fest which concludes on Sunday. Performing so often, Ford found a key ingredient to keep her show from getting stale: She has not used a set list in 10 years. “I don't hold my show ‘hostage’ to one and allow myself to read my room and play what I feel. I know some artists swear by using a set-list and it really works for them, because they feel unprepared without one and that's OK.”

Friday’s Gospel Fest happens at 4 p.m.

Puddler’s Hall Block Party Rock Party @ Puddler’s Hall, 2 p.m.

× Expand Photo credit: Amanda Hartwig The Mod Violets

Artwork, punk rock rummage sale and live music from The Mod Violets, The Grovelers, Lack of Reason, Two and a Half Stars, Bright Eyed Blind and Hello Face.

Monday, August 1

SistaStrings @ Musical Mondays, Lake Park Summer Stage, 6:30 p.m.

×

SistaStings, Chauntee and Monique Ross are a Milwaukee success story. Relocating to Nashville has led to major touring gigs, TV appearances and Grammy performances. The violin and cello players are on tour with Brandi Carlisle (they play Fiserv Forum on Aug. 5) and shared the stage with Joni Mitchell for her historic performance at last Sunday’s Newport Folk Festival. They also collaborated with Peter Mulvey on his upcoming album. Here is a chance to catch homegrown, world-class talent.