This Week in Milwaukee: July 30-Aug. 5, 2020

This week, you can listen to performances by Janet Schiff, The Delta Routine and Marielle Allschwang without leaving your house. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Friday, July 31

The Delta Routine livestream @ 8:30 p.m.

In 2011 The Delta Routine nabbed awards from both the WAMI’s (Alternative Artist of the Year) and 88.9 Radio (Milwaukee band of the Year) and their string of rocking albums leaves the door open for new material at this Linneman’s-hosted show.

Stream: Facebook event page

Janet Schiff - Lullaby For Rest livestream @ 8 p.m.

Most visible as one half of the duo Nineteen Thirteen, cellist Janet Schiff performs from Grove Gallery. Schiff’s use of electronic effects turns her cello’s palette into an evocative field ripe for dreamscapes and beyond.

Stream: Facebook event page

Saturday, August 1

Photo credit: Kyle LaMere

Marielle Allschwang w/Lagnajita livestream @ 8 p.m.

Five years ago, Marielle Allschwang’s Dead Not Done album was released on cassette. Drawing on minimalism and noise, jazz and folk, post-rock and symphonic music, it has been released on vinyl. Allschwang is directing 100% of the proceeds of the album’s sales to the Love on Black Women organization. This show is part of the Cactus Club’s Digital Dream Series, helping to keep the iconic Bayview club up and running.

Stream: CactusClubMilwaukee.com

Tuesday, August 4

Half Glass Full, the Trojan Horses and Negative/Positive - Chill on The Hill 2018 Rebroadcast @6 p.m.

Two years ago, things were different. Every Tuesday evening the hill overlooking the Humboldt Park bandshell would be packed with folks on blankets and chairs or dancing to live music. While things are currently on pause, here is a reminder of Chill on the Hill’s annual “Kids & Family Night” performances. This trio of young bands, brimming with energy, will serve as a reminder until we get back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Stream: Facebook event page

Wednesday, August 5

Washington Heights Artists Front Yard Pop-Up @ 1700-1800 N. 52nd Street, 4 p.m.

Support Washington Heights artists, makers and musicians for an evening pop-up in the front yards of homes in the 1700-1800 block of North 52nd Street in Washington Heights Neighborhood.

Over a dozen artisans will be on hand. Face masks will be worn, and all attendees must maintain social distancing. Each maker reserves the right to limit the number of people in their selling area at any given time.