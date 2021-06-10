This Week in Milwaukee: June 10-16, 2021

“How many of you know what month this is?” President Jimmy Carter asked in 1979. “Somebody said ‘June. Right on—this is Black Music Month!’” Grammy winner Kenny Gamble (of the Gamble & Huff producing team), Cleveland radio DJ Ed Wright and artist development/media strategist, Dyana Williams founded what is now known as Black Music Month.

From Congo Square in New Orleans to the latest viral sensation, Black music has been the building block for jazz, R&B, soul, blues, rock and hip hop. Enjoy Black music’s continuing evolution with KASE and Motown Review with Christopher’s Project.

Thursday, June 10

Jack Grassel / Jill Jensen @ Daily Taco And Cantina (105 W. Freistadt Road, Thiensville), 5:30 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Jack Grassel and vocalist Jill Jensen entertain with their huge repertoire of jazz, blues, rock and Latin music with a new program each week in the outside courtyard.

Friday, June 11

JP Cyr and the Midnightmen @ Kochanski's Concertina Bar, 6 p.m.

× Expand Image via YouTube

JP Cyr and the Midnightmen light things up with their Midwestern Honky Tonk blend of all things vintage Country. Expect plenty of musical fireworks from Bobby Rivera on guitar and Tom Kneesel on pedal steel.

Motown Review with Christopher’s Project @ The Yard at Bayshore (5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) 6 p.m.

Motown Review with Christopher’s Project opens Bayshore’s Sounds of Summer outdoor concert series. From June 11 through August 28 featuring 24 of the area’s favorite local bands and artists performing Fridays 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays, noon-2 p.m. Check out the schedule here.

Esmé Patterson @ Kenosha Creative Space (624 57th Street, Kenosha), 8:30 p.m.

Songwriter Esmé Patterson began as a member of the Denver folk pop septet, Paper Bird. Her second solo release, Woman to Woman, is a concept album of responses from female characters in a broad range of well-known love songs. Audiotree said “By putting herself in the minds of characters like Jolene, Eleanor Rigby, and Billie Jean, Patterson has crafted a witty, dark, and intimate twist on the popular tracks.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Saturday, June 12

Margarita Fest 2021 @ Bottle House 42, 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

The Shepherd Express hosts Margarita Fest at Bottle House 42 (formerly Glass + Griddle). Sample from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers and vote on your favorite Don Julio Blanco or Cazadores Reposado marg. We'll crown a winner at the end of the night!

Bay View Community Day @ Patty’s Power Plant, 2 p.m.

Celebrate Bay View Community Day on the patio of Patty’s Power Plant. The music gets moving with opener John Stano. Other acts scheduled are the Cutouts, Owl and Pussycat, M545 and Two and a Half Stars.

KASE @ Saint Kate, 7 p.m.

KASE is Jamie Breiwick (trumpet), John Christensen (acoustic bass), and knowsthetime (turntables and ableton). In the most experimental of approaches to jazz,the group plays with turntablism, rapping from CRASHprez, live beats and free improvisation throughout these eclectic compositions. Classics meet the ahead-of-its-time as conventional jazz elements mesh seamlessly with modern electronica. The group may lean into their 2021 album Alive, but then again Breiwick’s free-range discography KASE might pull an evening of music from thin air.